"He fell off badly", "Can't even defend him anymore" - Fans fume at Liverpool star for showing in 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle

Fans were left unimpressed with Federico Chiesa's display in Liverpool's clash against Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Reds suffered a 1-0 loss at the Home Park Stadium on Sunday, February 9.

Following a goalless first half, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott conceded a penalty for a handball in the penalty area. Ryan Hardie successfully converted the spot-kick, giving Plymouth Argyle the lead in the 53rd minute.

During his time on the pitch, Federico Chiesa had one shot off target and played one key pass. The Italian winger lost possession 29 times and was caught offside once. He also lost 13 out of the 17 ground duels he contested.

Fans took to social media and made posts expressing their disappointment in Federico Chiesa following his performance in Liverpool's 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle. While some fans criticized the 27-year-old, some questioned the Reds' decision to sign him from Juventus last year for a reported fee of £10 million with a further £2.5m in potential add-ons. Here are some of the reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

"Wow, Federico Chiesa fell off badly," a Twitter user wrote.

Another added:

"I cant even defend him anymore, and I was hyped for his move to Liverpool, but this is dreadful."

"Liverpool fans said they scammed Juventus," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Barcelona we dodged a bullet. That bum is finished."

Another tweeted:

"Juventus knew what they were doing when they pushed him out was."

"He was never on always been overrated," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Somehow Liverpool got scammed"

While another wrote:

"A flop nobody is talking about"

Federico Chiesa sustained a muscle injury in September last year and missed 14 games for Liverpool. The Fiorentina graduate has started in three out of the 10 appearances he has made for the Reds this season while registering one goal and two assists.

Arne Slot on Liverpool's 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has shared his thoughts after his squad was eliminated from the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, the Dutch manager expressed his disappointment with his squad's performance but praised them for pushing hard until the final whistle. Slot said (via the club's official website):

"The result is obvious, it's a big disappointment, and the way we played [there] wasn't a lot to be happy about as well. The only thing I was happy about is that the boys kept on fighting for 100 minutes and probably the best part of our game were the last 10 minutes. So, that tells you that they kept on fighting."

Arne Slot also praised Plymouth Argyle's performance and added:

"But credit to them, a good game plan, they worked incredibly hard and they got a penalty that was deserved, because it was a clear penalty; a correct decision. But that had a lot of impact on the game, of course, because both teams hardly had any chances and all of a sudden you get a penalty kick. Again, which was the correct decision, but they were 1-0 up and kept on fighting until the end. The goalkeeper made one or two good saves in the end, but we hardly created anything at all."

Arne Slot's men maintained 75% possession against Plymouth Argyle while having four shots on target.

