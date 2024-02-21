“He would fight for everything” - Gerard Deulofeu names replacement for Xavi at Barcelona

Former Barcelona attacker Gerard Deulofeu recently shared his thoughts on Xavi Hernandez's impending departure from Camp Nou and his potential replacement.

Xavi has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season. He was appointed the club's manager in November 2021 following Ronald Koeman's sacking and helped Barca win La Liga last season. However, they have had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign and could potentially end trophyless.

With increasing pressure, Xavi announced his decision to leave. Deulofeu, who made 23 senior appearances for Barcelona, shared his thoughts on the Spaniard's decision, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I was surprised when Xavi announced he was leaving at the end of the season but I understand him. If you don’t play well in one or two games you hear the rumble. You have to appreciate the level of demand he puts on himself.”

When asked about Xavi's potential replacements at Camp Nou, Deulofeu said:

“Xavi’s replacement? De Zerbi’s Sassuolo was already playing very well. The level of demand with Luís Enrique… he would fight for everything if he returned to Barça. But that is complicated.”

Barcelona have been highly linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi. Former Barca manager Luis Enrique, who currently manages Paris Saint-Germain, has also been touted by some for a potential return.

Xavi Hernandez on Barcelona's upcoming clash against Napoli

The Blaugrana will face Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, February 21. Ahead of the clash, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said in a press conference (via Barca Universal):

“For tomorrow we have enthusiasm and hope. It is the ideal scenario to play a great game against a Naples team that changed the coach before the game.

“It is not easy to prepare for a match like this. We are facing the current Serie A champion.”

“Napoli have surprisingly changed their coach 24 hours before the game. With the change of coach we don’t really know what the match will bring."

Barcelona come into the game on the back of a narrow 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Napoli played out a 1-1 draw against Genoa at home in Serie A in their last game. Gli Azzurri have also sacked Walter Mazzarri and appointed Francesco Calzona as caretaker manager for the remainder of this season.