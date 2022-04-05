“He fights non-stop” – Christian Pulisic delivers verdict on ‘very important’ Chelsea teammate

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has heaped praise on teammate Cesar Azpilicueta, noting how important he is to the team. The Spanish defender signed a one-year extension with the Blues this week despite having been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Ahead of Chelsea's huge UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid, Pulisic praised his club-captain, telling reporters (via Football.London):

"He's our captain. He does a lot of little things very well. He fights non-stop, brings energy to the team, and is a huge positive spark. He is very important for us."

Azpilicueta, 32, has been a stalwart at the back not only under Thomas Tuchel but throughout his ten-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

During that time he has won the UEFA Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup. Azpilicueta has 16 goals and 56 assists in 465 appearances for the Blues and continues to be a huge part of the team under Tuchel.

Many Blues fans had feared that the former Marseille centre-back could be heading out of west London when speculation over his future pointed towards the exit door. Barcelona had shown strong interest in the veteran defender but Chelsea announced a one-year extension with their captain this past week.

They will be hoping he can add to the already glittering list of accomplishments under his belt with the Blues as they tackle the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Tuchel's side will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next Saturday (April 17). Before that, they have the huge task of defeating La Liga leaders Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea looking to add defensive reinforcements this summer

Kounde has impressed for Sevilla this season

With Cesar Azpilicueta having put pen to paper on a new deal with the club, the Blues are still pressing ahead with plans to bring in a new centre-back. Andreas Christensen is heading out of the club with a deal having been struck with Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Dane will join the Blaugrana as a free agent this summer. There also remains uncertainty over the future of Antonio Rudiger, with Sky Sports reporting that the German has also held talks with Barca.

MKB @MikeKnowsBaII Chelsea called Araujo's agents and Laporta decided to hook their whole backline blud Chelsea called Araujo's agents and Laporta decided to hook their whole backline blud

Ironically, Chelsea have been linked with a move for the La Liga side's centre-back Ronald Araujo. Tuchel is also said to be a huge admirer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. According to Angelo Mangiante, Kounde is the club's top target this summer.

