“He should figure out a celebration for when he keeps a clean sheet” – Berbatov weighs in on criticism aimed at Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

Dimitar Berbatov recently weighed in on the criticism aimed at Manchester United captain Harry Maguire following his goal celebration for England against Albania. The former Manchester United striker is of the view that Maguire should come up with a celebration when he helps his team keep a clean sheet.

Manchester United have been under a lot of pressure recently following their defeats to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a number of players, including Maguire, have copped criticism from former players, pundits and fans.

Maguire, who has put in a string of poor displays for Manchester United, responded to his critics by cupping his ears after scoring a goal in England's 5-0 win over Albania.

The Manchester United skipper's actions sparked a debate in the football community, with Roy Keane among those to slam the defender.

Dimitar Berbatov, meanwhile, feels Maguire should come up with a celebration for when he keeps a clean sheet instead of behaving like a striker who has been criticized for not scoring goals.

"Harry Maguire, he has had his bad moments for United, people have been pointing the finger at him as the captain," Berbatov said. "So, for him as a centre-back to score twice [against Albania and San Marino] it will be a great feeling and maybe the emotions took over, his way of saying 'I'm trying my best'. This celebration is usually reserved for strikers who are getting criticism for not scoring, but for Maguire as a defender he should figure out a celebration for when he keeps a clean sheet."

Maguire has helped Manchester United keep just two clean sheets in 13 appearances across all competitions this term.

Manchester United and Harry Maguire will be looking to bounce back against Watford

Manchester United went into the international break on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at home. They will look to bounce back from the loss when they face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Having scored twice for England during the international break, Maguire will be high on confidence going into the game against the Hornets. He will hope to help his side keep a clean sheet and secure all three points.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the league, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

