"He is fine where he is" - Eden hazard's brother claims Real Madrid star isn't looking to leave the club

Eden Hazard’s brother Kylian Hazard has insisted that the left-winger is not looking to leave Real Madrid in the summer. The RWD Molenbeek forward has claimed that his brother’s family feels settled in Madrid and the winger is likely to see out his contract. Eden Hazard’s current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2024.

Since his €115 million switch from Chelsea in 2019, Eden Hazard has missed a plethora of important fixtures due to fitness concerns and injury issues. Even when fit, he has rarely looked as threatening as he did in his Chelsea days.

Current coach Carlo Ancelotti prefers Vinicius Junior over Hazard and has used the Belgium international as a substitute this season. Given the form the Brazilian winger is in, dethroning him is likely to be an uphill challenge for the Belgian skipper.

Despite seeing his brother slip down the pecking order, Kylian Hazard claimed that the 31-year-old had no plans of leaving the Spanish capital. Discussing the Real Madrid no. 7's future at the club, the 26-year-old told Het Laatste Nieuews (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Eden has already made his career. He is fine where he is, his family feels good there. He has a contract until 2024 and I think he will wait until then.”

Kylian Hazard admitted that his brother was not playing as much but urged him to prove his mettle as a substitute.

“Maybe Eden is playing a little less now and the team is functioning without him. But everyone knows how good he is. He has to show that he is a good substitute.”

The Real Madrid record-signing has featured in 22 games across all competitions this season, registering one goal and two assists. Out of his 17 La Liga appearances, ten have been off the bench.

Real Madrid could sell Eden Hazard in the summer to make room for other superstars

With a reported salary of €26m, Eden Hazard is the second-highest-paid player at Real Madrid. With him failing to live up to the billing, Los Blancos could look to free up his wages in the summer transfer window.

The club are reportedly interested in Erling Haaland as well as Kylian Mbappe. To make room for both stars, they are likely to need quite a few high-profile departures.

Gareth Bale and Marcelo are out of contract in the summer, which would significantly lighten Los Merengues’ wage bill. Adding Hazard to the list could boost Real Madrid’s pursuit of the two most high-profile forwards in the world right now.

