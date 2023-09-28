"He would fit that bill for the Arsenal incredibly well" - Pundit backs 'different-class' player to join the Gunners

Ally McCoist has suggested Victor Osimhen join Arsenal, as they need a proper center-forward. The pundit believes that the striker would fit the bill for Mikel Arteta's side.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday, McCoist claimed that Arsenal should be taking advantage of Osimhen's situation at Napoli and luring him to the Emirates. He believes that the forward would be ideal for Arteta's side, as they do not have a forward who can guarantee them goals.

He said:

"I said it for months, as soon as I saw him in the Champions League, some of his performances were different class. I tell you right now. We both said that Arsènal could do with a proper centre-forward. He would fit that bill for the Arsènal incredibly well, I am telling you."

Osimhen is looking to take legal action against Napoli after their TikTok account posted a racist video about him.

Arsenal urged to sign Victor Osimhen by Kevin Campbell

Ally McCoist is not the only pundit using Arsenal to sign Victor Osimhen next year. Kevin Campbell was on Sky Sports News on Thursday and stated that he would like to see the Gunners sign the Nigerian striker.

He believes that the Napoli star is a better option than Brentford star Ivan Toney.

He said:

"Seeing the way things are going, and especially with Champions League… I think, when you've got the Champions League going, you do need somebody there who can help, who can play tight and you can rely on them to put one away and the talk is going to stop with the Ivan Toneys of this world being linked with Arsènal, because Arsènal do miss that type of striker."

He added:

"What Osimhen would cost will be ground-breaking but it's just like anything isn't it? If you want to be that side, and you want that style of player, you've got to pay the money. Obviously, with Champions League money coming in, Arsènal might be in with a shout for Osimhen next summer, but the opportunity, I'll be honest with you, might be in January."

A report on TeamTalk has suggested that Napoli will demand £120 million in January. The Serie A side rejected Al Hilal's £175 million bid in the summer.