“He would fit into that Liverpool squad” – Alan Hutton names ‘very talented footballer’ as replacement for Salah at Anfield

Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton believes Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry could be an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

The Egyptian winger currently has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract. As things stand, there have been no advancements in contract negotiations between the player and the club.

Hutton believes Gnabry is a great alternative to Salah for the Reds if the 29-year-old winger happens to leave Anfield in the near future. The 37-year-old has also praised the recruitment policy followed by Liverpool in recent times. Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton was quoted as saying:

“Of course, he would fit into that Liverpool squad no problem. He’s obviously very technical, he understands, he’s had a good upbringing the last few years at Bayern Munich. I just like what Liverpool are doing at the moment, who they are looking at recruitment-wise. Younger, hungry players but also they’ve proved it on big stages as well."

He added:

“They’re really moving forward. You need a plan A and a plan B. If A doesn’t work, you need to be ready to bring somebody in. If Salah does happen to leave, they’ll need a replacement through the door. They’re doing their work behind the scenes at the moment, sounding people out. Who could come in and slot into this formation?"

"He’s definitely one of them. We’ve seen it on Champions League nights what he gives and what he can do. It doesn’t surprise me a team like Liverpool are looking at him.”

Serge Gnabry joined Bayern Munich from Werder Bremen back in 2017. However, the German international is in a similar position to Mohamed Salah. Gnabry also has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract.

According to Goal, the 26-year-old winger has still not decided on his immediate future. A number of European clubs are interested in signing Gnabry, including Real Madrid and Juventus.

GOAL @goal ‍ Real Madrid, Liverpool and Juventus are Serge Gnabry's most likely destinations if he leaves Bayern Munich Real Madrid, Liverpool and Juventus are Serge Gnabry's most likely destinations if he leaves Bayern Munich 👨‍🍳 https://t.co/XO7pHZTiL4

Gnabry is currently having a decent season at Allianz Arena. The German international has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Liverpool need to sort their attack soon for long-term stability

Liverpool will need to sort out the contracts of their attacking players to secure the long-term vision at the club. As things stand, the Reds' long-serving trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all have contracts expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season.

However, there is a huge dilemma in front of the club due to the ages of these players. Firmino is already 30 while both Salah and Mane will be turning 30 this year.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I talk to the manager, I know my job very well. I am almost the first one here and the last one to leave. I know what I am doing. I am just focusing on the team. That is the most important thing - to win trophies for this club." Mo Salah on his contract:"I talk to the manager, I know my job very well. I am almost the first one here and the last one to leave. I know what I am doing. I am just focusing on the team. That is the most important thing - to win trophies for this club." #awlive [sky] Mo Salah on his contract:"I talk to the manager, I know my job very well. I am almost the first one here and the last one to leave. I know what I am doing. I am just focusing on the team. That is the most important thing - to win trophies for this club." #awlive [sky] https://t.co/knd9jZCjHf

It is worth mentioning that the Reds have already brought in long-term replacements for the famous front three. They signed Diogo Jota back in 2020 and brought in Luis Diaz in the January transfer window.

