“He fits into the bill of what Arsenal were trying to do” – Nigel Winterburn feels Gunners should target former Chelsea star

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has called for the club to pursue former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. The Englishman has shone in his first season in Italy with Roma and Winterburn believes the Gunners would benefit in taking a chance on the forward.

Speaking to FreeSuperTips, Winterburn exclaimed that he thought Mikel Arteta should have tried signing Abraham last summer. He said:

“Back in the summer when he was moving, there was a link with Arsenal, I don’t know how strong, but he fits into the bill of what Arsenal were trying to do. A young player with huge potential, so my opinion doesn’t change that he would have been a great option for Arsenal."

The former Chelsea striker has hit the ground running in Serie A this season and has scored 23 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for Roma so far.

"I’m not expecting Tammy Abraham to move" - Winterburn on the former Chelsea star leaving Roma for Arsenal

ABraham has been a huge success at Roma this season

Despite wanting Abraham to join the Gunners, Winterburn believes the striker will not leave Roma in the near future due to the fact that the striker is currently playing regular football at the Serie A club. He explained:

"I would suggest that if he’s enjoying himself, then he wouldn’t want to move. He’s playing regular football, so I don’t feel like he would move back to England next season. I don’t see why he would move back, sometimes when you move and get that freedom, that game time you wanted and scoring goals it does wonders for you."

“I always remember Arsene Wenger saying that Nicolas Anelka felt he moved two years too early. I’m not expecting Tammy Abraham to move, someone’s taken a chance on him, and he’s repaying that faith. But let’s wait and see, I imagine he’ll be looked at because he’s young and someone who will be on a upwards trajectory, so there’s always going to be interesting"

