"He fits their mould absolutely perfectly" - Journalist claims Chelsea are leading the race to sign highly-rated forward

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are in pole position to secure the services of Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko. The journalist believes the 18-year-old striker would be a perfect fit for the Blues.

Moukoko has attracted interest from various outfits including Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. The German forward has been in excellent form in the Bundesliga so far, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 14 league appearances for BVB this season.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Multiple Premier League clubs are prepared to sign Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko in January even though, if he doesn’t agree a new deal, he’s available on a free this summer. Chelsea leading the race. Prior to Armando Broja’s injury they were making progress on a summer deal. Multiple Premier League clubs are prepared to sign Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko in January even though, if he doesn’t agree a new deal, he’s available on a free this summer. Chelsea leading the race. Prior to Armando Broja’s injury they were making progress on a summer deal. https://t.co/c1J8Z1Ggsm

While the Blues are pushing for Moukoko's signature, the young attacker wants to be assured that he will not be limited to a smaller role in the squad, as per The Times.

However, Moukoko's contract is set to expire next summer, and his agent has confirmed that the player is not close to signing a new one (via Liverpool Echo). This provides a boost in the potential transfer to Chelsea, who now lead the race, according to Jacobs. He told Give Me Sport:

“Chelsea are the frontrunners at the moment and he fits their mould absolutely perfectly. I think that is why they’re very seriously entertaining that particular signing and we know from Moukoko’s agent that he hasn’t yet and isn’t close to signing a new deal at Dortmund."

Jacobs added:

“This is a very interesting scenario because, from Dortmund’s point of view, they’ll want him to sign in January and that will rule out a January move.”

The Blues are currently eighth in the Premier League table and will next face Bournemouth on 27 December.

"There’s a chance for him in January" - Journalist claims Youssoufa Moukoko could move to Chelsea in winter transfer window

Another journalist has also confirmed that Moukoko could potentially complete a move to Stamford Bridge. Simon Phillips believes that while the Blues are targeting AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao, manager Graham Potter could consider Moukoko as another option.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



BVB have to act fast to make right bid or English clubs will push in January. Youssufa Moukoko’s agent Patrick Williams: “I can confirm that we are currently not closing in on agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign a new contract”, tells @westsven for Sky DEBVB have to act fast to make right bid or English clubs will push in January. Youssufa Moukoko’s agent Patrick Williams: “I can confirm that we are currently not closing in on agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign a new contract”, tells @westsven for Sky DE 🚨🇩🇪 #transfersBVB have to act fast to make right bid or English clubs will push in January. https://t.co/QHVsFmjU5N

Phillips also claimed that the west London outfit could sign the BVB youngster in the January transfer window. He told Give Me Sport:

"The situation there is that they’re [BVB] trying to get him [Moukoko] to sign a new contract, but at the moment, he’s not certain on doing that. So, there’s a chance for him in January, that’s another option as well. Those are probably the two main ones that Chelsea are pushing for.”

It remains to be seen where the BVB forward will end up, with a switch to the Premier League looking increasingly likely.

Poll : 0 votes