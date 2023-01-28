"He could flourish under somebody like Jurgen Klopp" - Pundit urges Liverpool to sign midfielder who 'needs a new manager' to solve crisis

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool to make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Netherlands international is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the world but has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Arena. Gravenberch moved to Bayern Munich from Ajax in the summer but has not been able to impress under manager Julian Nagelsmann.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool with the Reds struggling for consistency. Gravenberch’s agent Rafaela Pimenta was also spotted at Anfield during Liverpool’s goalless draw with Chelsea last weekend.

Paul Robinson has urged the Reds to make a move for the Dutchman, hailing him as a top talent. The former England number one has also insisted that Gravenberch could flourish under Jurgen Klopp. He told Football Insider:

“Gravenberch has not played much this year. He has been a bit-part player at best for Bayern Munich. He has so much potential. Let’s not forget he is still just 20. I think he is a good player from what I’ve seen of him. Perhaps he needs a new manager. He could flourish under somebody like Jurgen Klopp."

Robinson has claimed that Gravenberch could be a brilliant addition to the Merseyside giants given their struggles this campaign. He added:

“If Liverpool can get him on loan, why not? It is an area that we all know they need to look at. I would not be against that move. Gravenberch is a good player who has not quite filled his potential. He was brilliant for Ajax last season."

"I was really impressed with him. That is why Bayern Munich took him. He has not hit the ground running there but he has some very good competition. A move to Liverpool could be in the interest of all parties.”

Gravenberch has scored just one goal in 18 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich this term.

Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is not at his best for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Klopp has shared his analysis of Mohamed Salah's struggles this season.

The Egypt international jointly won the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Son Heung-Min, scoring 23 goals. He has scored just seven goals in 19 league games so far this season. Salah is now in danger of missing out on 20 league goals for the second time in his Anfield career.

Speaking about Salah's struggles, Klopp said (via Irish Times):

“Of course, he is suffering. It was a well-drilled machine the front three; everything was clear what we were doing. Everyone suffers. It is specific, offensive play that requires a lot of work and a lot of information, and not always obvious information."

"You create a feeling about a lot of these things, about where your teammate is and where to pass the ball, no look or whatever. That is not cool but we cannot expect just to be back to our best and win 5-0 and go to the next game. We have to work hard. No one wants to hear it but they have to do it."

