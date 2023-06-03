"He is a footballer that we like" - Xavi reveals Barcelona's first signing could be sealed next week as Lionel Messi talks continue

Xavi has confirmed that Barcelona could seal their first signing of the summer next week. They are set to negotiate with Yannick Carrasco as they have the first option on the Atletico Madrid star.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi admitted that the club were planning talks with Carrasco next week. He wants the Belgian to join Barca as Xavi eyes improvement on the wings.

The manager said:

"We have an option that Mateu (Alemany, sports directo) negotiated and we will see. It all depends on next week. He is a footballer that we like, yes. He is more of a winger than of nine. We have a choice, we'll see."

Barcelona got the option negotiated with Atletico Madrid in January when they sold Memphis Depay. The Belgian has a year left on his contract but can move to the Catalan side for an undisclosed fee this summer.

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany spoke about the option and was quoted by MARCA as saying:

"Memphis was a good deal. Xavi already said he was happy with the squad. We're keeping calm in the market. The idea is to stay as we are. The option we have on Carrasco was a good operation and is part of the price of the transfer."

The Spanish publication has stated that Xavi is keen on selling Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres this summer, so they will be short on options for the left wing. Lionel Messi is also in talks to join the club, which could force Ousmane Dembele to switch flanks next season.

Diego Simeone hints at Yannick Carrasco joining Barcelona

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has spoken about Yannick Carrasco's possible move to Barcelona. He has admitted that the Belgian could be moving to the Catalan side this summer but hopes that he could keep the player.

Simeone was talking to COPE when he said:

"Yannick Carrasco has the opportunity to join Barca, which is a great opportunity for him. I want the good players to stay but if they leave, I thank him for everything."

Barcelona were linked with Joao Felix too, but SPORT have reported that Xavi has vetoed the move. He is not interested in the Portuguese star who is facing an uncertain future.

Chelsea have rejected the chance to sign the Portuguese on a permanent deal. Atletico Madrid manager Simeone revealed in his interview that the decision was taken by Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

