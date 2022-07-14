"He won't forget what Roy Keane did to his dad" - Agbonlahor expects Erling Haaland to 'punish' Manchester United by scoring a hat-trick against them

Manchester United will be gearing up to face Erling Haaland in the Premier League next season following the former Borussia Dortmund striker's high-profile switch to Manchester City.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the Norwegian will be on a mission to haunt the Red Devils to avenge what Roy Keane did to his father.

Erling Haaland's dad Alf-Inge Haaland represented Manchester City between 2000 and 2003, where he bagged three goals and one assist in 45 appearances.

Unfortunately, the former defensive midfielder's career took a massive hit as he picked up a terrible knee injury from a ridiculous tackle from Roy Keane during a clash with Manchester United in April 2001.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.



The Norwegian was eventually forced to hang his boots due to the injury. Gabriel Agbonlahor believes his son will be looking to exact revenge on the Red Devils when he faces them in the Premier League next season.

"First of all, they are the rivals of Man City and second of all, he won't forget what Roy Keane did to his dad. He won't forget that when he played for Man United he made a disgraceful tackle on his dad.

"He'll want to haunt Man United for as long as he can when he's playing in the Premier League."

Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the most potent finishers in European football at the moment, courtesy of his brilliant efforts in front of goal.

Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts that the striker could even bag a hat-trick against Manchester United.

"I reckon it will be a game where he does something crazy and gets a hattrick. He’ll be on a mad one to punish Man United," the Englishman said.

Erling Haaland already looking forward to facing Manchester United

Manchester City Present New Summer Signings

The 21-year-old completed his switch to Manchester City after the Cityzens struck a deal with Borussia Dortmund worth £51 million. At his unveiling, Haaland was asked to mention which club he's looking forward to facing and he named the Red Devils.

He declared:

"I don't like to say the words but... Manchester United yeah."

Given the player's confession, United will definitely be having a tough job coming up against him next season. Last term, the attacker bagged 29 goals and eight assists for Borussia Dortmund in 30 appearances across all competitions.

