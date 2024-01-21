"He hasn't been on form" - Ben Foster gives his verdict on whether Manchester United should start, bench or sell Marcus Rashford

Ben Foster has insisted Marcus Rashford should continue being a starter at Manchester United despite his lackluster form this season.

Rashford has struggled to replicate his impressive 2022-23 campaign in which he enjoyed the best tally of his career thus far. The English forward posted 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

However, the 26-year-old has been out of sorts this season, managing just four goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions. There are question marks over his place in Erik ten Hag's starting lineup.

Foster touched on Rashford's lack of form when deciding whether Manchester United should start, bench, or sell the England international. He told That's Football's YouTube channel:

"At the minute you've got to start him. Man United have got nobody else and a confident and firing Marcus Rashford is a player."

Marcus Rashford netted in the Red Devils' 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday (January 14). He looked a threat in the first half of that game but was somewhat of a bystander in the second half.

The Englishman looked less than impressed when Ten Hag decided to sub him off in the 88th minute. But, Foster feels he's looked more confident as of late despite a disappointing season thus far:

"He hasn't been on form lately. A good goal at the weekend, he played well. He looks a bit more confident even though when he got brought off he didn't look very happy whatsoever. A good firing and confident Marcus Rashford has to start."

Rashford signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United last July, committing his future to the club until 2028. He was previously linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Ian Wright reckons Marcus Rashford has got worse under Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Ian Wright has concerns about Erik ten Hag's coaching.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has questioned whether Ten Hag has improved any Manchester United player during his reign at Old Trafford. The former Gunners striker used Marcus Rashford as an example in his analysis (via Metro):

"Yes (there's a cultural problem), because none of the players since he’s been there have improved... Man United players are not improving. In actual fact they are getting worse."

Wright touched on Rashford's outing against Tottenham and claimed his decision-making has looked off:

"I watched Rashford the other day, it looks like his decision making, whatever his decision making, it’s off, he scored a beautiful goal, but it’s off."

Rashford had endured a frustrating 2021-22 campaign before Ten Hag's arrival in July 2022. He dropped out of Manchester United's starting lineup under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, managing just five goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions, the worst tally of his career.