Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford makes transfer decision amid stunning 400k-per-week offer from PSG: Reports 

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford reportedly rejected a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. As reported by The Athletic, the England international turned down a whooping £400,000 a week from the French Ligue 1 champions.

Rashford was widely linked with a move to PSG last summer following the worst season of his entire career. The forward scored just five goals and provided two assists in 32 games for Manchester United last season.

However, PSG were still happy to land him in the summer but the Englishman chose to remain at his boyhood club.

Rashford has done phenomenally to turn his fortunes around this campaign under the stewardship of new manager Erik ten Hag. He has been one of the best players in Europe this time around, finding the back of the net 27 times this season in 44 games while also turning provider on nine occasions.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi himself confirmed his side's interest in the dynamic attacker and admitted the Ligue 1 giants were in talks with the Manchester United forward. He also declared that Paris Saint-Germain would return for the attacker when his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Al-Khelaifi said prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via GOAL):

"He’s another player who’s amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him. Definitely, we spoke before and interest, but the moment was not a good moment for both sides. In January, hopefully, we would be interested in talking to him."

Manchester United find themselves in a tricky position with Rashford's contract set to expire in 2024. The Red Devils are thought to be looking to trigger a 12-month contract extension to his current £200,000-a-week deal. They are also desperate to tie Rashford down with a new deal.

PSG and Manchester United handed blow as club begin talks to insert €85 million release clause to transfer target’s contract

Napoli are reportedly planning to insert an €85 million release clause into the contract of their star defender Kim Min-jae. The Korea Republic international has emerged as a target for a host of clubs across Europe, including PSG and Manchester United.

The centre-back has seen his stock rise dramatically following his €18 million move from Fenerbahce last summer. He has been a key figure in Luciano Spalletti's side who are cruising their way towards the Serie A title and have also made it to the last eight of the Champions League.

