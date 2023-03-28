PSG and Manchester United handed blow as club begin talks to insert €85 million release clause to transfer target’s contract: Reports

Napoli and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, who has impressed in Serie A, is reportedly attracting the attention of clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United. However, the two clubs may have to pay heavily, as Napoli are planning to insert an €85 million release clause into his contract.

Bought for just €18 million in last summer's transfer window from Fenerbahce, Kim's stock has risen rapidly, with the biggest clubs in Europe now vying for his signature. L'Equipe report that PSG are particularly keen on the 26-year-old South Korean, even more so than Manchester United.

However, Napoli want to keep hold of Kim, which is why they have opted for a release clause.

Fabrizio Romano



"Now I'm focusing on the team and on the Champions League, rather than that kind of nonsense". Kim Min-jae on the links with Premier League clubs to trigger release clause in June: "I can't be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren't true"

The Parisians' recruitment chief Luis Campos has earmarked Kim as a top target for this summer's transfer window to bolster the club's defense and provide Christophe Galtier with a formidable backline. Campos' efforts could also see Milan Skriniar move to the Parc des Princes.

According to reports from the Italian press on Monday, Luis Campos has identified Kim as his primary target and can activate the departure clause in his contract. This will allow the defender to leave Napoli for nearly €48 million, but only between July 1 and 15.

BREAKING: Manchester United are monitoring Napoli's Kim Min-Jae, who has a release clause just below €50mil.

Napoli are understandably worried about losing one of their prized assets, and according to the report, negotiations are underway to extend Kim's contract. This extension will increase the release clause to €85 million, which could still see the Partenopei lose their defender, but for an acceptable fee.

The situation is delicate, and both parties are eager to find a mutually beneficial resolution. However, Manchester United and PSG's desire to bolster their defensive ranks cannot be ignored, and with a player of Kim's caliber available, they will not be alone in their pursuit.

PSG are prepared to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to Manu Kone's signing

The latest name on the list of coveted players is Borussia Monchengladbach's rising star Manu Kone. According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs, including PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United.

This is not the first time PSG's interest in Kone has been reported. The midfielder has Parisian roots and has previously played for Paris FC, making a move to their neighbors even more attractive.

However, the Parisian giants are not the only ones vying for Kone's signature. Chelsea and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the midfielder. The Premier League giants are both looking to bolster their midfield options, and Kone's potential could make him an excellent addition to either squad.

