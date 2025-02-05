“He formed a great duo with Messi" - Barcelona star Gerard Martin names ex-Blaugrana superstar as his idol

Barcelona left-back Gerard Martin has named club legend Lionel Messi's current Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba as his idol. Messi and Alba spent a productive spell at the Camp Nou.

Alba, 35, played nine seasons together with Messi, between 2012 and 2021, winning numerous accolades. With his trademark cut-backs from the flank, Alba formed a great partnership with Messi.

Martin - who extended his deal with Barca last month - said about his idol and his aspirations (as per Barca One via Barca Universal):

“Jordi Alba is my idol. I always watched him because he played in the same position as me. He formed a great duo with Messi with those cut-back passes. I do not know whether it is impossible to match his career, but I do know that it is very difficult.”

About his contract renewal, the 22-year-old added:

"I hope to be here for as long as possible. If I could, I would retire here. It is my dream. I have wanted to be a footballer since I was a child. I always dreamed of playing for Barca. I used to score a lot of goals when I was younger, but I think I used them all up. I was close to scoring against Betis."

Martin has two assists in 20 games across competitions this season for Barca, who are third in Liga after 22 games, trailing leaders Real Madrid (49) by four points.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona are in the midst of a decent season under Hansi Flick, who arrived in the summer, replacing the legendary Xavi Hernandez, who left at the end of the previous campaign.

Under the former Bayern Munich and Germany tactician, the Blaugrana - as mentioned above - are third in La Liga with 16 games to go. In Europe, though, they have fared better, ending the UEFA Champions League league phase in second place, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Having drawn 2-2 at home to Atalanta in their last game, Flick's side next take on Valencia at home in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday (February 6). Three days later, they travel to Sevilla in La Liga.

