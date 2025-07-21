“He was very fortunate” - Paul Scholes gets told that his former teammate made him better by ex-Manchester United star he called ‘worst-ever signing’

Former Australian goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has hit back at Paul Scholes, claiming that the legendary midfielder was lucky to have a partner like Roy Keane at Manchester United. He believes that the Irish legend was underrated and that fans did not give him enough credit.

Ad

Speaking to Ben Foster on his Fozcast podcast, Bosnich was taking his frustration out on Scholes after the Englishman labeled him as the worst signing in Manchester United history. The former goalkeeper claimed that the midfielder was lucky and should have performed significantly better for England. He said:

"Scholesy was an exceptional player but he was very fortunate, in my opinion, to play with someone like Roy Keane. Roy Keane was much underrated as a player. He had that hard man image, but he's a much better player than people give him credit for. I think when he [Scholes] got the right partner in midfield, he was far better. I thought he should have done a little bit more for England, really."

Ad

Trending

Bosnich was at Manchester United for two years, 1989 to 1991, before leaving for Sydney United. He returned in 1999 for two more seasons before leaving for Chelsea.

He was on the pitch with Paul Scholes for 28 matches, in which he kept a clean sheet in half the games. He won the Premier League title and the Intercontinental Cup once in his stint at Old Trafford.

What did Paul Scholes say about Manchester United teammate Mark Bosnich?

Paul Scholes labeled Mark Bosnich as the worst signing in Manchester United history during an episode of The Overlap in September 2024. The legendary midfielder claimed that the Australian goalkeeper was good at Aston Villa but unprofessional at Old Trafford. He said:

Ad

"I go back to the goalkeepers, when you had to try and replace Peter Schmeichel, which is always going to be difficult. We had a few. I was thinking [Massimo] Taibi, Mark Bosnich. I thought he was a good keeper at Villa, Mark Bosnich. He came to us, and he was so unprofessional. Honestly, it was ridiculous. In shooting practice, you normally have like 15, 20 shots. After three shots, he's knackered, 'Oh no, get someone else in'."

Ad

"I never realised he couldn't kick a football. I've never seen anything like it. We played Everton away, first game of the season, and none of us picked up on it. He couldn't reach the halfway line. There was no wind, it was a perfect day. But when you look at his feet, size 14s, honestly, he was just kicking the floor all the time. Disappointing."

Ad

Paul Scholes highlighted Mark Bosnich's off-pitch behavior after the former goalkeeper got arrested the night before his second wedding in 1999. As per the BBC, he was released just hours before heading to church after a confrontation with a photographer.

The Australian also failed a drug test in September 2002, which led to him being banned from football for nine months and getting sacked by Chelsea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More