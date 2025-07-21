“He was very fortunate” - Paul Scholes gets told that his former teammate made him better by ex-Manchester United star he called ‘worst-ever signing’

Former Australian goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has hit back at Paul Scholes, claiming that the legendary midfielder was lucky to have a partner like Roy Keane at Manchester United. He believes that the Irish legend was underrated and that fans did not give him enough credit.
Speaking to Ben Foster on his Fozcast podcast, Bosnich was taking his frustration out on Scholes after the Englishman labeled him as the worst signing in Manchester United history. The former goalkeeper claimed that the midfielder was lucky and should have performed significantly better for England. He said:
"Scholesy was an exceptional player but he was very fortunate, in my opinion, to play with someone like Roy Keane. Roy Keane was much underrated as a player. He had that hard man image, but he's a much better player than people give him credit for. I think when he [Scholes] got the right partner in midfield, he was far better. I thought he should have done a little bit more for England, really."
Bosnich was at Manchester United for two years, 1989 to 1991, before leaving for Sydney United. He returned in 1999 for two more seasons before leaving for Chelsea.
He was on the pitch with Paul Scholes for 28 matches, in which he kept a clean sheet in half the games. He won the Premier League title and the Intercontinental Cup once in his stint at Old Trafford.
What did Paul Scholes say about Manchester United teammate Mark Bosnich?
Paul Scholes labeled Mark Bosnich as the worst signing in Manchester United history during an episode of The Overlap in September 2024. The legendary midfielder claimed that the Australian goalkeeper was good at Aston Villa but unprofessional at Old Trafford. He said:
"I go back to the goalkeepers, when you had to try and replace Peter Schmeichel, which is always going to be difficult. We had a few. I was thinking [Massimo] Taibi, Mark Bosnich. I thought he was a good keeper at Villa, Mark Bosnich. He came to us, and he was so unprofessional. Honestly, it was ridiculous. In shooting practice, you normally have like 15, 20 shots. After three shots, he's knackered, 'Oh no, get someone else in'."
"I never realised he couldn't kick a football. I've never seen anything like it. We played Everton away, first game of the season, and none of us picked up on it. He couldn't reach the halfway line. There was no wind, it was a perfect day. But when you look at his feet, size 14s, honestly, he was just kicking the floor all the time. Disappointing."
Paul Scholes highlighted Mark Bosnich's off-pitch behavior after the former goalkeeper got arrested the night before his second wedding in 1999. As per the BBC, he was released just hours before heading to church after a confrontation with a photographer.
The Australian also failed a drug test in September 2002, which led to him being banned from football for nine months and getting sacked by Chelsea.