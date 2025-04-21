“He has found life difficut at times this season” - Ex-Arsenal star Julio Baptista urges Mikel Arteta to sign 25-year-old attacker

Former Gunners man Julio Baptista urged Arsenal to bring 25-year-old Wolves forward Matheus Cunha to the Emirates this summer. The Brazilian has been impressive for the English side this season, contributing 16 goals and four assists in 31 outings across competitions.

Matheus Cunha joined Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported €50 million from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2023. He has scored 32 times in 87 overall outings across tournaments for the PL side. Cunha is known for his versatility in the attack, having played in different attacking positions at Wolves. He can be a good option for the Gunners this summer, as they will be looking to make more attacking signings during the window.

In an interview with Football Italia (h/t Caught Offside), former Gunners star Julio Baptista suggested that Mikel Arteta bring Matheus Cunha to the Emirates. He said:

"People talk about Matheus Cunha, the Brazilian. He’s done incredible stuff at Wolves, so maybe he’s the player that Arsenal need. They need to take a look at him, I think. Cunha should definitely be on their shortlist."

He continued:

"He has performed brilliantly in a team that has found life difficult at times this season, so you would think that at Arsenal, he would score even more goals given the chances that they create and the way they dominate most games. He would also be playing with better players."

A deal for Matheus Cunha will not be without competition for Arsenal. Manchester United and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in securing his services. The Brazilian's current contract with Wolves ends in June 2029. The Gunners are also reportedly keeping tabs on RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

"He’s been a revelation" - Jamie Carragher applauds Arsenal star Mikel Merino's performances after taking up a new role

Mikel Merino - Source: Getty

In an interview on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher appreciated Arsenal star Mikel Merino and his performances since taking up the striker role. His comments came ahead of the Gunners' 4-0 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on April 20.

"I just look at Merino, he’s been a revelation since he took on that striker role. I know he’s deeper today, but in the last 13 games, he has six goals and four assists," Carragher said (via Metro UK).

Mikel Arteta was forced to play Mikel Merino in this unusual role after forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus were ruled out due to injuries. However, Merino has been game-changing in the striker role despite being a natural midfielder.

The Gunners qualified for the Champions League semi-finals after a 5-1 victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. Merino's contributions were noteworthy, as he scored once in the first leg and assisted twice in the second leg. Overall, the Spaniard has contributed eight goals and five assists in 39 outings across competitions so far in his first season at the Emirates.

