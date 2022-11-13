"He has found his place in the team" - Ezequiel Lavezzi names PSG superstar who has become Lionel Messi's 'point of reference' at the club

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Ezequiel Lavezzi has named Marco Verratti as the player who is Lionel Messi's 'point of reference' at the club.

Messi arrived in the French capital last season. His former Barcelona teammate Neymar Junior has always been there to help the Argentine get accustomed to the club.

Messi also had his Argentina teammates Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria in the side. However, both Paredes and Di Maria left for Juventus during the summer transfer window.

Former Argentina international Lavezzi, who shares a close bond with both Verratti and Messi, recently said (via Get French Football News):

“It’s normal that Marco is now a point of reference for Messi. After the departures of Di Maria and Paredes, with whom he was always in the dressing room, he had to change some of his habits and now he has found his place in the team.”

Lionel Messi has been in fine form for the Parisians so far this season. In 18 games across competitions, he has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists.

Marco Verratti, meanwhile, has been at PSG since 2012. The Italian midfield maestro has made 397 appearances for the club.

Lavezzi, who is now retired, had a spell with the Parisians between 2012 and 2016. Since arriving from Napoli, the Argentine played 161 games for the French club, scoring 35 goals and providing 24 assists.

Barcelona legend speaks about PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Current PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona midfield legend Sergio Busquets recently spoke about his former teammate and current PSG superstar Lionel Messi. In a recent interview (h/t Diario Sport, via Barca Universal), he said that football is a team game. However, a player like Messi makes a difference.

He elaborated:

“Then it’s clear that if you have a player like Messi, who can solve a game for you, then spectacular, but we don’t have him, and what we have to do is base our strength on the collective, on putting (individual) qualities at the service of the group."

Busquets further added that he would like to see Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said:

“Until they have options, let Spain win, [He will be happy] for any teammate with whom have a good relationship and have lived great moments."

Lionel Messi and Argentina will kick off their World Cup campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia in Group C.

