“He is a freak” – Granit Xhaka offers assessment of working under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has hailed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his vision towards the game and said he is a managerial 'freak'. Xhaka expressed that Arteta has changed how he sees the game since his arrival as the permanent manager in 2019.

Mikel Arteta left his role as assistant manager at Manchester City to join Arsenal after the sacking of fellow Spaniard Unai Emery in 2019.

Granit Xhaka has hailed the abilities of Mikel Arteta, labelling the current Arsenal coach a "freak" (in a good way!)

Granit Xhaka has rated Arteta highly and tipped him as one of the best managers he has come across as a player. Speaking to beIN Sports, Xhaka said:

“How I see the game now is totally different than before. I’ve had a lot of coaches before Mikel, everyone has been different, but I think Mikel is much more different to everyone else.''

“He is a freak, in a positive way! He sees football through different eyes. Take, for example, how he positions us in games. We can close our eyes and know exactly where the other players are. He is the type of coach who gives you all the information before you go on the pitch so you don't need to think about it [in a match].''

Xhaka revealed that it was easy for him to train under Arteta as he has been clear from the day of his arrival about his expectations from the players holding different positions on the pitch. Xhaka added:

“I loved that since our first training session together. I knew exactly what he wanted and for me was easier to start training with him than maybe other guys who had not a lot of experience.”

Mikel Arteta has completed 100 games as the Gunners manager, having won 54 matches, drawn 20 and conceded 26 defeats since his arrival in 2019. The Spaniard lifted the FA Cup title at the end of his first year as Gunners manager. Arsenal stand in sixth position in the ongoing Premier League season, just two points behind the fourth placed West Ham United with two games in hand.

Arsenal become the first club to achieve a bizarre record in Premier League

In a bizarre achievement, Arsenal have become the first club in the Premier League to concede 100 red cards. Most of the red cards have been received under current manager Mikel Arteta.

100 - Arsenal have become the first side in Premier League history to receive 100 red cards, with the Gunners having 11 players sent off under Mikel Arteta in the competition, also more than any other side since his first game in charge.

The Gunners have scored fewer goals than they have received red cards in less than a month in 2022. In a recent crash out of from the League Cup semifinals, Arsenal's Thomas Partey was sent off against Liverpool.

Thomas Partey has apologised for his red card in Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool, having only just returned from AFCON duty and being booked twice in the space of three minutes

Edited by Arnav