"He was fresh and phenomenal" - Spain boss rubbishes claims that Barcelona midfielder Gavi picked up an injury due to burnout 

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente shot down claims suggesting Barcelona midfielder Gavi was burned out after he reportedly suffered an ACL injury on Sunday, November 19.

The 19-year-old suffered a knee injury during Spain's 3-1 win against Georgia during their final 2024 UEFA Euros qualifier match. He was immediately substituted in the 26th minute but has reportedly injured his ACL (via Marta Ramon).

Gavi has been integral in Barcelona's midfield this season, making 15 appearances across all competitions, in which he started 13 matches. He has scored two goals and provided one assist, leading to many fans worrying fatigue may have played a part in his injury last night.

However, De la Fuente insisted the Barcelona starlet's injury was simply a case of misfortune. He said (via GOAL):

"It is a very difficult and very hard moment, for Gavi and Barça, but also for the national team and for me. We are destroyed but football has these things, this is the ugly part and it is something uncontrollable. It seemed that we had lost."

He added:

"The blow was nothing. It was a bad gesture. It was due to control. He stepped wrong and his knee went. This can happen in any situation. It was an accident, a misfortune. He was perfect to play. He was fresh and phenomenal. He had just not played the weekend and had no problem. With another player, we would be regretting it just as much."

Gavi could be ruled out for the rest of the season, which would be a massive blow for the Blaugrana. However, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are expected to return to their matchday squad following the international break.

Barcelona willing to swap Raphinha for Newcastle United midfielder: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes), Barcelona are willing to swap Raphinha to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Blaugrana's hierarchy have reportedly prioritized the signing of a defensive midfielder following Frenkie de Jong's injury issues and Oriol Romeu's poor form this season.

One of their dream targets is Bruno Guimaraes, who has helped Newcastle become a top team in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in 74 appearances across all competitions.

The Brazilian recently signed a new deal with Newcastle, which could make him unaffordable due to Barcelona's bleak financial situation. However, they are allegedly confident of securing the swap deal if Guimaraes expresses a desire to move to Camp Nou.