'He is my friend" - Xavi admits he'd want Argentina and Lionel Messi to win 2022 FIFA World Cup if Spain fail to do so

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez recently said he would like to see Lionel Messi and Argentina lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup if Spain fail to do so.

Messi and La Albiceleste got off to a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar. They lost their opening game to Saudi Arabia 2-1. However, Lionel Scaloni's side have since made a strong comeback, winning their next game by a scoreline of 2-0 against Mexico.

Messi has been on the scoresheet in both games. He also turned provider for Enzo Fernandez's spectacular goal against Mexico.

Xavi is backing his former Barcelona teammate Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup if Spain fail to do so.

In a recent Q & A session, the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Barca Universal):

"Leo Messi, with Argentina. He is my friend."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal If Spain don't win the World Cup, who do you want to win it?



Xavi: "Leo Messi, with Argentina. He is my friend." If Spain don't win the World Cup, who do you want to win it?Xavi: "Leo Messi, with Argentina. He is my friend." https://t.co/9zZAmyMWHV

Spain started their campaign at the World Cup in style as they earned a 7-0 win against Costa Rica. La Roja could only manage a draw in their second game against Germany but remained atop Group E.

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi reacts after win against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi reacted to his team's crucial win against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to the media after the game, Messi said (via The Guardian):

“We have overcome a difficult test, Although we trusted in ourselves, in what we can do, at the hour of truth lots of things go through your mind and it can be difficult to isolate yourself from everything. But this group is ready. We have taken a very important step; now we have to take another one.”

Lo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @ed_myers77 Di Maria knows. Greatness right before his eyes Di Maria knows. Greatness right before his eyes https://t.co/C6hUZJwCE8

Angel Di Maria passed Messi the ball before the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar fired home from outside the box to open the scoring against El Tri. Di Maria reacted to the move, saying:

"I threw him a turd, but he always finds solutions to everything. What matters is that the ball got to him.”

Di Maria further added:

“We had spoken a minute before [the goal], He said they were dropping deep, narrow, inside [the area] and so the space in front of them would appear, to try to give it to him there. I waited for that moment to appear and gave it to him. And he scored a tremendous goal. I don’t have words any more.

"I have had the chance to play with the best player in the world at club level, and for 14 years with the national team, and for me Leo is everything."

Argentina will next face Poland in a crucial must-win game on November 30.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 1671 votes