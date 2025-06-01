2016 Formula 1 Champion Nico Rosberg has claimed Bukayo Saka wasn't friendly after the Arsenal star declined to speak when questioned at the Spanish Grand Prix. This comes after Saka was part of England's squad that travelled to Barcelona (Spain) to witness the Grand Prix ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.
After Harry Kane was interviewed during the event, Saka was asked who would win the race by Sky Sports' Simon Lazenby. The Englishman replied (via GOAL):
"I don't like to say."
The F1 Champion, who was part of the Sky Sports crew, replied:
"He wasn't very friendly."
Saka's response appeared to have triggered Rosberg, who wasn't happy with the Englishman for failing to comment on the event properly. Meanwhile, Saka and the rest of the Three Lions squad are preparing for a crunch FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Andorra on June 7.
Saka missed England's last two wins over Albania and Latvia due to injury back in March 2026. The Gunners star will be looking forward to making a return in their upcoming fixture.
Rosberg has won 23 Formula 1 races during his career with Mercedes. His first was in the Chinese Grand Prix in 2012, and his final win came in 2016 during the Japanese Grand Prix.
“I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t snap him up” - Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Gunners' failure to sign Liam Delap
TalkSPORT pundit Adebayo Akinfenwa has questioned the Gunners for failing to sign Liam Delap. The Englishman also claimed that a transfer fee of £30 million is one that the Gunners hierarchy could afford easily.
In a discussion via talkSPORT, Akinfenwa claimed the Gunners could have signed Delap. He said (via Now.Arsenal):
“I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t snap him up. When you’ve got somebody who’s talking about being a Harry Kane replacement for England, about a proper No. 9, I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t buy. £30m is chump change in today’s market, and it seems like a bargain for a player with Delap’s potential.”
Chelsea have reportedly agreed and almost completed the signing of Delap, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano. Last season, he scored 12 goals and provided two assists for Ipswich Town.