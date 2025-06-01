"He wasn't very friendly" - F1 champion Nico Rosberg calls out Arsenal star Bukayo Saka for snubbing interview at Spanish Grand Prix

2016 Formula 1 Champion Nico Rosberg has claimed Bukayo Saka wasn't friendly after the Arsenal star declined to speak when questioned at the Spanish Grand Prix. This comes after Saka was part of England's squad that travelled to Barcelona (Spain) to witness the Grand Prix ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Ad

After Harry Kane was interviewed during the event, Saka was asked who would win the race by Sky Sports' Simon Lazenby. The Englishman replied (via GOAL):

"I don't like to say."

The F1 Champion, who was part of the Sky Sports crew, replied:

"He wasn't very friendly."

Saka's response appeared to have triggered Rosberg, who wasn't happy with the Englishman for failing to comment on the event properly. Meanwhile, Saka and the rest of the Three Lions squad are preparing for a crunch FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Andorra on June 7.

Ad

Trending

Saka missed England's last two wins over Albania and Latvia due to injury back in March 2026. The Gunners star will be looking forward to making a return in their upcoming fixture.

Rosberg has won 23 Formula 1 races during his career with Mercedes. His first was in the Chinese Grand Prix in 2012, and his final win came in 2016 during the Japanese Grand Prix.

“I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t snap him up” - Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Gunners' failure to sign Liam Delap

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

TalkSPORT pundit Adebayo Akinfenwa has questioned the Gunners for failing to sign Liam Delap. The Englishman also claimed that a transfer fee of £30 million is one that the Gunners hierarchy could afford easily.

Ad

In a discussion via talkSPORT, Akinfenwa claimed the Gunners could have signed Delap. He said (via Now.Arsenal):

“I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t snap him up. When you’ve got somebody who’s talking about being a Harry Kane replacement for England, about a proper No. 9, I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t buy. £30m is chump change in today’s market, and it seems like a bargain for a player with Delap’s potential.”

Chelsea have reportedly agreed and almost completed the signing of Delap, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano. Last season, he scored 12 goals and provided two assists for Ipswich Town.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More