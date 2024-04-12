“He frustrated Jurgen Klopp as well” - Steve Nicol highlights why Liverpool star angered him in 3-0 defeat to Atalanta

Steve Nicol has explained why Liverpool defender Joe Gomez upset him in the Reds' 3-0 Europa League quarterfinal defeat at Anfield on April 11.

The first leg of the quarterfinals was widely predicted to be a walk in the park for the Reds, who are currently chasing after the Premier League title. However, it was far from predictions as the Italian side put them under pressure with a three-goal lead ahead of the second leg.

Mario Pasalic nearly scored early in the game to please the Atalanta fans, but it was Darwin Nunez who should have broken the deadlock with his one-on-one chance. However, it only set the tone for the hosts, who had trouble scoring as they missed chance after chance.

Gianluca Scamacca gave Atalanta the lead with a goal. thanks to an assist from Davide Zappacosta. The former West Ham forward scored again in the second half, before Pasalic sealed the deal late on in the game to make it 3-0.

Steve Nicol paid particular attention to Joe Gomez's performance throughout the game. Notably, the defender was willing to have a go at goal from distance whenever the chance to do so opened up for him, but his efforts did not find the mark.

Nicol said (via YouTube):

“There’s a reason why he’s [Joe Gomez] never scored for Liverpool. When you know that it’s not your forte, then get the ball and give it to be somebody whose forte it is to either create or have a strike at goal. That was what frustrated me."

Nicol added:

“We saw during the game that he frustrated Jurgen Klopp as well. [The] ball [was] coming out of a corner, is the strike on? Yes, but you know what, when you’re 0 [goals] for 1000 [games played], you’re probably better [off] giving it to somebody else.”

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool loss to Atalanta at Anfield

In their Europa League encounter, Liverpool were handed a shocking 0-3 defeat by Atalanta. Their prospects of making it to the Europa League semifinals have been severely impacted by this defeat.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp referenced his team's subpar performance (via TalkSPORT):

"Nothing really positive to say about tonight. We played a bad game and deserved to lose and we must feel that now. But the boys have this night to feel bad about it and then we have to build up again for the Crystal Palace game. That's how it is. You'll ask me about the game next Thursday but we have Crystal Palace in between."

Looking ahead, Liverpool's next game against Crystal Palace will present a chance for Klopp's men to continue their chase for the Premier League title. They notably dropped points to Manchester United and will be hoping to snatch all three when they invite the Eagles to Anfield.

