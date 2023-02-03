“He was frustrated” - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti addresses Gabriel Paulista’s ‘ugly’ challenge on Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has given a verdict on Gabriel Paulista's challenge on Vinicius Junior which resulted in a red card at the Santiago Bernabeu on 2 February.

The Brazilian winger raced down the left flank, beating Paulista for pace, to double Los Blancos' lead in the 54th minute. He attempted to beat the Valencia centre-back once again in the 72nd minute, which resulted in the latter attempting a malicious kick at the winger.

Vinicius avoided contact and was unhurt but confronted the former Arsenal centre-back when he got up from the ground. The tackle, despite missing the Real Madrid winger completely, resulted in Paulista being handed his marching orders.

Trailing by two goals down and having been reduced to 10 men, Los Che were unable to put up a fight in the closing stages of the game. Los Merengues cruised to a comfortable win at home to restore the five-point gap between themselves and league-leaders Barcelona.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said, via the club's official website:

"It came from a moment of frustration and that can happen sometimes in football. He was frustrated because his team weren't playing well. The tackle is a bit ugly, but I can understand it as an ex-footballer. Paulista has always been proper and that's why I think it was a moment of frustration."

Ancelotti played as a midfielder for Parma, AS Roma and AC Milan in a senior playing career which lasted 16 years. Football in the 70s and 80s was a tad more rugged, and perhaps the 63-year-old has either made or been on the end of such challenges during his playing days.

Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, went on a different tangent after the full-time whistle in Madrid and asked referees to protect Vinicius more.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 69 - Vinícius Júnior is the most fouled player in La Liga this season, winning 69 fouls. Targeted. 69 - Vinícius Júnior is the most fouled player in La Liga this season, winning 69 fouls. Targeted. https://t.co/vAqXuNLCtd

Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid star for RCD Mallorca clash

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid star Eder Militao will miss his team's La Liga clash against RCD Mallorca on Sunday (5 February).

The Brazil international had to be substituted in the 36th minute and hobbled off the pitch for Dani Carvajal. With David Alaba and Ferland Mendy already sidelined, Militao's injury will come as an added concern for Ancelotti.

Karim Benzema, who assisted both of his team's goals against Valencia, was replaced in the 60th minute for Rodrygo Goes. However, the Frenchman's injury is not as serious as the one suffered by Militao.

The Italian tactician said after the game (h/t Football-Espana):

"Benzema is something very light, but Militao is not going to recover for Sunday."

Real Madrid travel to the Iberostar Stadium this weekend as they look to continue their four-game winning streak against Los Piratas across competitions.

