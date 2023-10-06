“He should be full of confidence” – Arsenal fan KSI says 22-year-old Chelsea star could be key to help Blues beat Burnley

Arsenal fan and famous YouTuber KSI has predicted Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson to help the Blues defeat Burnley in their upcoming clash at Turf Moor on Saturday, October 7.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. have had a torrid start to their Premier League campaign. They are 11th in the standings after seven games with just eight points, having drawn two games and lost three.

Fortunately, the west London outfit have won their last two games. They defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in the Carabao Cup on September 27 and Fulham 2-0 in the Premier League on October 2.

Nicolas Jackson was suspended for the Fulham game due to picking up five yellow cards in six league games. However, he started against Brighton and proved to be the matchwinner, scoring the only goal in the 50th minute following a Cole Palmer assist.

The 22-year-old forward has struggled to be clinical in front of goal since signing from Villarreal this summer, scoring two goals in eight appearances to date. He will be hoping to continue his newfound form against 18th-placed Burnley.

Providing his prediction for the Premier League clash, KSI wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Chelsea should be able to scrape a win, especially with Nicolas Jackson back from suspension. He should be full of confidence after scoring in the Carabao Cup last week - that should help him a bit."

KSI's Prediction: 0-2

Rudy Galetti suggests Chelsea are working to extend the contracts of 2 stars

Football Journalist Rudy Galetti recently suggested that Chelsea are concentrating on extending the contracts of Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher, whose contracts expire in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Maatsen was recalled by Mauricio Pochettino this summer after a successful loan stint at Burnley last season - where he helped the Clarets win the Championship. He has reportedly impressed the Blues' coaching staff this season and has made seven appearances already this season.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has established himself as a mainstay in the Blues' midfield, making nine appearances in all competitions.

Galetti wrote (via Football London):

"Chelsea are concentrating on two situations related to Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher, whose contracts expire in 2024 and 2025 respectively."

"After Burnley's attempt to take him back permanently, the Dutch left-back, together with Pochettino, decided to stay. Already during the pre-season, the coach's staff had been surprised by the skills of the player who, thanks to his performance so far, has a good chance of remaining at Chelsea and renewing his contract."

Maatsen will be looking to break into the starting XI on a more regular basis at left-back following Ben Chilwell's serious hamstring injury.