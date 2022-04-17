"He has gained more weight" - Ludovic Obraniak explains why Neymar might not get back to his prime at PSG

Former Ligue 1 attacker Ludovic Obraniak feels Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar does not demand enough of himself to return to his best.

The Brazil international joined Les Parisiens from Barcelona for an astronomical sum of €222 million in 2017. Five years down the line, he remains the most expensive player in the history of football.

Over the last five years, Neymar has been a key player for PSG, scoring 97 goals and providing 58 assists from 139 appearances across all competitions. While the forward has helped the side win three league titles, among other trophies, he appears to have lost his way recently.

The Brazilian has managed to net just 10 goals and register six assists in 23 matches for Mauricio Pochettino's side this term. Apart from his form, there are also concerns about Neymar's injury record in recent years.

Expressing his thoughts on the 30-year-old, Obraniak claimed that he has gained a lot of weight recently. The former Ligue 1 winner went on to insist that Neymar may never return to his prime again. He told French daily L'Equipe [via PSGTalk]:

“If the question is whether he can come back to the top, already, look at him, he didn’t have the same physique at all when he was at the top. Physically, he’s completely transformed. He has gained more weight, he is less light, he is less twirling, he is less aerial. To be at the top level at a certain age, you need to be very demanding. He has a certain wear and tear. He may no longer want all that.”

The Brazilian was expected to play a key role in PSG's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Real Madrid. While he provided two assists across the two legs, he failed to prevent Pochettino's side from losing 3-2 on aggregate.

Neymar has been in good form for PSG in 2022

While Neymar has struggled with injuries this term, he has been in fine form for PSG since February. He has found the back of the net seven times in the Parisians' last seven Ligue 1 games.

The forward will now be looking to build on the momentum as the 2021-22 season nears an end. He is on course to help Pochettino's side win Ligue 1. Les Parisiens currently enjoy a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

The 30-year-old will also be hopeful of being fit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

