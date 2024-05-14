"He gave City the title" "Did that on purpose" - Arsenal fans slam Tottenham star for missing sitter in loss to Manchester City

Arsenal fans have slammed Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min after he missed a one-on-one against Manchester City's Stefan Ortega in the 86th minute when the scoreline was 1-0. The Cityzens went on to secure a vital 2-0 win in their Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tuesday, May 14) to take the title race to the final day.

The first half remained goalless but was full of end-to-end action, with both Ederson and Guglielmo Vicario producing some good saves to keep their sides in the game. However, Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 51st minute after Kevin De Bruyne drilled a cross into the path of Erling Haaland, who tapped home from close range.

Ederson was subbed off in the 69th minute for Stefan Ortega, seven minutes after he had a nasty collision with Cristian Romero. Ortega made some fine saves to deny Dejan Kulusevski twice, but his most crucial save came in the 86th minute.

Brennan Johnson took advantage of Manuel Akanji's loose touch to play in Son Heung-min. The latter found himself in a one-on-one situation with Ortega, but was unable to convert his chance. Manchester City took advantage just five minutes later with Haaland netting from the spot (90+1') after Jeremy Doku was fouled inside the box.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal fans were furious with Son's miss as City dropping points tonight would have provided a massive boost to their Premier League title ambitions. One fan posted:

"Son did that on purpose."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"It is written in the stars, Arsenal will always bottle the League."

Expand Tweet

Other fan reactions to Son's shocking miss can be viewed below:

"Check his bank account", one fan said.

"Son scores that 9/10 times but didn't today. Man City extremely lucky tonight", one fan wrote.

"Bro is just like kolo muani", one fan said.

"This match is fixed", one fan posted.

"LMFAOOO ANTONY WOULD HAVE SCORED THAT", another fan chimed in.

"How did Son miss that golden chance", one fan questioned in disbelief.

"He gave City the title", one fan said.

Can Arsenal still win the Premier League title following Manchester City's 2-0 win against Tottenham?

Arsenal suffered a massive blow to their title aspirations after Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday. The Cityzens have returned to the top of the Premier League table with 88 points from 37 games, while the Gunners are second with 86 points.

The title race will be decided on the final matchday of the 2023-24 campaign, which is set to take place on Sunday, May 19. City will face West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium, while Arsenal lock horns against Everton at the Emirates.

The Gunners will need to defeat Everton and hope Manchester City drop points to have any hopes of securing their first title in 21 years. If City defeat the Hammers, they will automatically be crowned champions for the fourth year running.

However, if Mikel Arteta and Co. win and City draw their game, the title would go to the Gunners on goal difference. Arsenal currently have the advantage with a GD of 61, while City's is 60.