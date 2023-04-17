"He gave it to me” - PSG star says Lionel Messi gave him his La Liga 2020-21 Best Player award he won at Barcelona 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Leandro Paredes, who is currently on loan at Juventus, recently revealed that Lionel Messi gave away his 2020-21 La Liga best player award to him.

Messi joined the Parisian club after an illustrious stint with Barcelona. The Argentine won everything there was to be won with the Blaugrana. When Messi joined the French club, Paredes asked his compatriot whether he would give it to him, and Messi did.

Paredes recently said (via GiveMeSport):

"He arrived in Paris, I asked him if he would give it to me and he gave it to me.”

Since joining PSG, Lionel Messi has scored 31 goals and has provided 33 assists in 69 matches for the French club. He won the Ligue 1 title in his first season and the Parisian club looks well on course to win the league this season as well.

Christophe Galtier's team has 72 points from 31 matches and holds a nine-point lead over second-placed RC Lens. They defeated Lens 3-1 in their most recent match. Messi was on the scoresheet in that game.

Facundo Medina shared his interaction with PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Lens' Argentine defender Facundo Medina was seen swapping shirts with his compatriot Lionel Messi following his team's clash against PSG.

They could also be seen having a brief chat. He was asked about the interaction he had with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Medina said (via ESPN Argentina):

“We were talking, you know, what Leo is as a person and as a player. To be honest, I congratulated him and thanked him for the World Cup."

Messi brought an end to Argentina's 36-year-long wait by helping La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament and was awarded the Golden Ball.

