"He doesn't get in the Bayern Munich team" - Paul Merson delivers damning verdict of Manchester United's 'panic' move to sign Marcel Sabitzer

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has deemed Manchester United's pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer as a panic buy. The Red Devils are being linked with a move for the Austrian on transfer deadline day (January 31).

Sabitzer, 28, has emerged as an option for the Red Devils amid their current midfield issues. However, Merson believes the club's deadline day pursuit of the Austrian is a panic. He told Sky Sports News:

"He doesn't get in the Bayern Munich team as the manager said, he's way off that. I know that they've got cemented the two in midfield (Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka). But if he was that good he'd be pushing so again it goes back to panic."

Merson added:

"There was no interest in him on January 1 and now it's a panic. If Enzo (Fernandez) don't go over the line they (Chelsea) need someone. Christian Eriksen's just got injured, they (Manchester United) need someone. It's a panic... for me I'm not sure about that."

Manchester United have suffered a massive injury blow, with Christian Eriksen ruled out until April-May with a knee problem. They lack options in the middle of the park following the Danish midfielder's setback. Scott McTominay is also sidelined, missing United's 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup 4th Round on Saturday (January 27).

Sabitzer has struggled for game time at Bayern since joining the club from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €16 million. As Merson alluded to, he has failed to displace Goretzka and Kimmich in midfield. The Austrian has featured 24 times across competitions this season, eight in the starting lineup, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sabitzer has told Manchester United that he is happy to move to the club and join Erik ten Hag's project at Old Trafford. The two clubs are in talks over the terms of the proposed transfer.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag hinted at no more arrivals on transfer deadline day

Marcel Sabitzer's move has come out of left field.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag seemed to rule out any more business being done by the club on deadline day before the Sabitzer news broke. The Dutch coach told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"On deadline day it's difficult, you can't make policy on such bad injuries. But we have players in the midfield department. Good players. We have players who can fill the gap."

The Red Devils have signed Wout Weghorst from Burnley and Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, both on loan this month. They spent £220 million last summer on Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

