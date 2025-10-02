"He has to get better" - Pundit claims Marcus Rashford has looked 'bang average' at Barcelona since loan move for one key reason

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Marcus Rashford looks 'bang average' at Barcelona due to the presence of Lamine Yamal on the other flank. He said that the Englishman is 'one-dimensional' and hence, fans are underwhelmed by him as compared to the 18-year-old.

Rashford joined the Blaugrana on a season-long loan from Manchester United in the summer. He has scored two goals and provided five assists in nine games across competitions for the Spanish giants. He also delivered an assist in their 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 1.

After the game, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood reflected on Rashford's performances and said on Sky Sports:

"He's done OK. It suits him better when they had more control and they're getting the ball out to him. But it's unfair for him because Lamine Yamal gets it on the right-hand side, does a lot of pirouettes, the crowd is up, he has shots at goal, and they drop off him.

"When it goes out to the left to Marcus, he is one dimensional, we know what Marcus is and he's very effective when he does it. He knocks it, he runs past people and when he doesn't the crowd think, 'why don't you give us the same as the genius on the other side?'"

Sherwood added:

"It's harsh on him I know, but it's a very difficult environment for him to play in. Marcus Rashford will develop if he wants to and get better playing in this Barcelona side. He has to get better. At the moment, he looks bang average because the kid on the other side is so good."

Rashford has provided the most assists for Barcelona so far this season.

Barcelona lose against PSG in a thrilling Champions League clash

PSG had beaten Barca 6-4 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. They met at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, this time in the league phase of the competition.

Barcelona look the lead in the 19th minute, as Marcus Rashford provided an excellent assist for Ferran Torres. Senny Mayulu restored parity in the 38th minute with a calm finish. PSG then won the game in the 90th minute as Goncalo Ramos scored past Wojciech Szczesny.

PSG had 53% possession and made 14 attempts, with six being on target, as compared to Barca's 13 attempts, with two being on target. The Parisians are third in the Champions League after two wins in two games. The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are 16th with one win.

