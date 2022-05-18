“He gets chances and he delivers” – Liverpool fans ecstatic after display from 27-year-old who is always ‘doing his best’ in 2-1 win over Southampton

Liverpool have taken the Premier League title race to the final day following their comeback victory against Southampton on Tuesday, May 17.

The Saints took the lead within 13 minutes thanks to a spectacular effort from Nathan Redmond. Takumi Minamino equalized in the 27th minute with a stunning finish to beat the goalkeeper at his near post.

Jurgen Klopp's side completed the turnaround midway through the second half when Joel Matip superbly headed home. With this victory, the Merseyside club moved to within just a point of leaders Manchester City.

Klopp made nine changes to the starting lineup from the win over Chelsea in a penalty shootout in Saturday's FA Cup final. Only Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate kept their places.

The German's selection gave several fringe players a rare chance to shine, including Minamino, who made his first top-flight start of the campaign.

The 27-year-old winger spent the second half of last season on-loan at Southampton, but took his chance for Liverpool this evening with a crucial goal.

His strike against his old club was his 10th of the season, despite his lack of game time. The goal led to some Reds supporters calling for Minamino to play more, while also earning the attacker the tag of a cult hero.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Minamino's goal:

🥤 @TheImmortalKop We can’t sell Minamino in the summer We can’t sell Minamino in the summer

Ricky 🇦🇺🇬🇷 @rickyIfc_ Minamino is such an unsung hero, I want to see more of him next season Minamino is such an unsung hero, I want to see more of him next season

Walter White @WalterWhiteLFC Minamino's finishing is elite Minamino's finishing is elite

- @AnfieldRd96 Minamino always steps up when called upon you know. Minamino always steps up when called upon you know.

We’re winning the quadruple @IDONTM1SSCUH Minamino always head up and doing his best for the team. Amazing squad player. I’ve never been his biggest fan but never complains. I rate that Minamino always head up and doing his best for the team. Amazing squad player. I’ve never been his biggest fan but never complains. I rate that

Laurie @LFCLaurie I just can’t knock Minamino this season. He gets chances and he delivers. I just can’t knock Minamino this season. He gets chances and he delivers.

Mo Salah Football Club 🏟 @MoSalahFC_ Minamoto just scored. Time to sell Salah imo Minamoto just scored. Time to sell Salah imo

MB 💫 @MadridBaIIers Minamino is better than Haaland btw I am not even joking Minamino is better than Haaland btw I am not even joking

Samuel @SamueILFC Takumi Minamino scored in his first PL start, it was always bound to happen. Cult hero. Takumi Minamino scored in his first PL start, it was always bound to happen. Cult hero.

James Milner describes Liverpool teammates as a "special group of players"

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, while title rivals Manchester City will play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the same time.

Klopp's side are still unbeaten domestically in 2022. Following their victory over Southampton, Milner praised the squad players who got their chance in the clash at St. Mary's.

The 36-year-old, who captained his side on the night, told Sky Sports (as per BBC Sport):

"The guys are incredible. The guys who may not have played as much but you see it in training every day the level they put in and you can see it when they need to step up."

"It is a special group of players and a special football club. We fight to the end and keep going. All we can do is take it as far as we can."

"It shows how ready everyone is, how ready they are mentally. It is special and that starts right from the top with the manager."

The midfielder added:

"We had a reset in January when we were so far behind and we went for it. We had a mental reset and we've really pushed.

"City are an incredible team to go up against. Whatever happens we've done ourselves proud. All we can do is try to win our games."

