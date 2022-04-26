"He gets you goals" - Rio Ferdinand suggests 25-year-old striker would be a good fit for Arsenal

2008 UEFA Champions League winner and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Gabriel Jesus would be a good signing for Arsenal.

Reports from Metro last week claimed that the Gunners had contacted Jesus' agent about a potential move in the summer. The Manchester City star is also believed to be interested in making the shift to Mikel Arteta's side.

Though they have scored seven times in their last two Premier League matches, Arsenal are in need of a striker for the long term. Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette will be out of contract in the summer, and no real progress has been made with either player regarding an extension.

The Gunners have been linked with numerous forwards but seem to be leaning towards Jesus, whose current deal with the Cityzens expires in the summer of 2023.

Speaking about the forward on his Vibe with FIVE podcast, Ferdinand said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘You speak to players about him, they appreciate him because he puts a good workload in, he has got quality.’’

The former Manchester United center-back went on to add:

‘‘I think if he plays consistently in a team like Arsenal, I think he gets you goals.’’

Arsenal look set to prioritize the signing of a striker in the summer after a fairly ordinary season in attack. Arteta's troops have scored just 52 times in 33 Premier League matches this term, the joint-lowest (with West Ham United) among the top seven teams in the table.

Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed a good season with Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has never really been known for his goalscoring, with his hold-up play and ability to bring his teammates into play proving to be invaluable for Manchester City. However, he has also proved to be a productive outlet in attack when required.

The Brazilian has scored 11 times and assisted 12 goals in 35 matches across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this season. This includes a tremendous display during the Cityzens' 5-1 win against Watford over the weekend, which saw Jesus score four goals and assist one.

Overall, the forward has played 230 matches in all competitions for Manchester City since joining them back in the summer of 2017. In those matches, he has scored 93 goals and assisted 46.

The 25-year-old has also won multiple honors with Manchester City, including three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, and an FA Cup.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh