"He gets a little irritated" – Sandro Wagner makes bold claim on how Robert Lewandowski feels about Erling Haaland

Former Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner has revealed that Robert Lewandowski gets agitated with all the talk surrounding Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Wagner has revealed that several people inside Bayern Munich have already noticed that Lewandowski is not a huge admirer of Haaland. Speaking to Bild TV (via AS), Wagner said:

"You know how Lewy (Lewandowski) gets when there is too much Haaland in circulation. He gets a little irritated. Several have already noticed it internally."

When asked whether Erling Haaland could be the successor to Robert Lewandowski, Sandro Wagner said it was a difficult situation but was keen to see how things would unfold.

"The situation is very, very difficult. I'm curious to see how it develops."

Sandro Wagner believes Bayern Munich already have one of the greatest strikers of their generation, while Erling Haaland will become a great centre-forward in the coming future.

FTTV WORLD💎 @_FTTV2O Only three players have scored 20+ goals from open play in Europe's top five leagues in 2021:



◉ Erling Haaland (23)

◎ Robert Lewandowski (22)

◎ Karim Benzema (21)

(Squawka) Only three players have scored 20+ goals from open play in Europe's top five leagues in 2021:◉ Erling Haaland (23)◎ Robert Lewandowski (22)◎ Karim Benzema (21) (Squawka) https://t.co/jsxEeyn01y

While Robert Lewandowski continues to score goals at an alarming rate for Bayern Munich, Erling Haaland is the most sought-after forward in world football at the moment.

The 21-year-old is wanted by a host of European giants including the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

According to various reports, Erling Haaland has a release clause of €75 million activating next summer which would tempt a host of clubs to go after the Norwegian sensation.

Earlier this summer, there were rumors that Robert Lewandowski wanted to leave Bayern Munich to try out a new challenge. However, the Bavarian giants denied those reports and have kept hold of their star forward.

Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are going head-to-head for the Bundesliga top-scorer award

Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland continue to lead the charts for the Bundesliga top-scorer award this season.

As things stand, the Polish forward is three goals ahead of the Borussia Dortmund forward. Lewandowski has made an incredible start to the new season, having already scored 12 goals from 10 games. Meanwhile, Haaland has scored nine goals so far this season.

Robert Lewandowski was the clear winner of the top-scorer award last season. The 33-year-old scored 41 Bundesliga goals last season, while Haaland could only manage 27.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN 👋 @Lewy_Official is starting to pull away in the #Bundesliga Top Scorer race... but can anyone catch him? 😨🐐 👋 @Lewy_Official is starting to pull away in the #Bundesliga Top Scorer race... but can anyone catch him? 😨🐐 https://t.co/Ywys5zKwa3

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The pair are not only battling for top spot in the goalscoring charts but are also leading their respective sides in the Bundesliga title race. As things stand, Bayern Munich are just one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar