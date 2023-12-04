"He gets ten out of ten" - Xavi hails Barcelona star's flawless display in 1-0 Atletico Madrid win 

Barcelona manager Xavi reckons Inaki Pena was flawless during the game against Atletico Madrid on December 3.

La Blaugrana earned a 1-0 win at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company, with Joao Felix scoring against his parent club in the 28th minute.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen missed his third straight game due to a back issue and Inaki Pena deputized brilliantly for the German. Xavi waxed lyrical about the 24-year-old, telling the media after the match (via Barca Blaugranes):

"And Inaki Pena is such an example. He trains hard and that’s why he performs the way he does. He gets ten out of ten for some extraordinary saves.”

Ter Stegen has been a key player for Barca since joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014. While his absence is a big blow, Pena has been rock solid between the sticks.

Against Atletico Madrid, Pena made three saves, two of them from inside the penalty area. He also completed 17 out of his 19 attempted passes. Pena has now made three appearances this season, keeping one clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remained third in La Liga after their win against Atleti. Xavi's side have 34 points from 14 matches and trail both Real Madrid (1st) and Girona (2nd) by four points.

Barcelona manager Xavi praises Joao Felix

Joao Felix haunted his parent club, Atletico Madrid, scoring the winner against Los Rojiblancos. The Portuguese joined Barcelona on loan on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Felix scored a spectacular lobbed goal, and Xavi was all praise for the Portuguese winger, telling the media after the game (quotes via Barca Blaugranes):

“João Félix worked very hard, he won back a lot of balls and was very well positioned. He looks happy and I’m very pleased with him"

Felix has adapted brilliantly at Barca since his summer move. The 24-year-old has now scored five goals and has provided three assists in 17 appearances across competitions for the Catalan club.

Barca will return to action on December 10 to take on Catalan rivals Girona.