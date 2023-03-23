“He gets unfair criticism at times” – Danny Murphy tells Manchester United star to join Newcastle

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Scott McTominay to leave Manchester United and join Newcastle United in the summer.

McTominay has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid last summer. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and would be open to a move as well (via Metro).

The Magpies also tried to sign the Scotsman in January but Manchester United were unwilling to sell him to a top-four rival. However, they could part ways with McTominay in the summer to raise funds for other signings.

Murphy also believes that the Scotland international should leave the Red Devils and join Newcastle. He told talkSPORT:

"I like Scott McTominay a lot. I think he gets unfair criticism at times. The way Eddie Howe and Newcastle play, he’s perfect. Super athletic, box-to-box. A really hard worker, good at spotting danger and decent with the ball."

He added:

"You could argue they have got Sean Longstaff, who kind of fits that role, but you’re talking about a club that hopes to be in the Champions League. That means you are playing high-quality games midweek and on the weekend and they need competition for places."

"They need more numbers in midfield, they have shown that recently when they have had injuries. I think McTominay would be a super signing for them."

McTominay, 26, has made 202 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists.

Simon Jordan believes Manchester United star is average

While Danny Murphy believes Newcastle should sign McTominay, pundit Simon Jordan doesn't see it happening.

He believes the Magpies won't sign a player that Manchester United don't deem good enough as the two teams are set to be competitors now.

Jordan said (via HITC):

“McTominay taking Newcastle to the next level? Well, what is the next level? So, they are going to take a player from a club who is competing in the same space as them, who they don’t think is good enough? How does that work then?"

He added:

"I am looking at it and saying ‘what is the next level?’ If Newcastle are competing for a Champions League space, they are going to be competing with Man United."

"So, for Newcastle to take a player from Man United – who Man United will only sell if they don’t think is good enough to be in their side – seems to be at odds with what (Newcastle) are trying to achieve.”

Newcastle are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind third-placed Manchester United.

