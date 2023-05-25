"He gets what's required to be a Chelsea player" - Frank Lampard heaps praise on Blues winter signing

Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard has lauded Enzo Fernandez and believes the midfielder will be a key part of the club in the long term.

The Blues signed Fernandez from SL Benfica for an English transfer record fee of £106.8 million during the January transfer window. They made the move after he played a crucial role in Argentina's run to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory, starting all but one game, including the final against France.

Fernandez has not had the best environment to acclimatize to English football given Chelsea's struggles this term. While Graham Potter was the manager when he joined the club, he will end the season with Lampard and play under another new manager from next season.

The Argentine's slow start has been a cause of concern for fans, but Lampard believes Fernandez has what it takes to excel at the club. He said during an interaction with reporters (as quoted by Absolute Chelsea):

“Enzo gets it. He gets what’s required in training. He gets what’s required to be a Chelsea player. He’s got a high talent. Some players just get it.

“I keep talking about giving players time. But when you work with someone, you understand it very quickly, and I think he gets it.”

Fernandez was part of a flurry of winter signings that also included youngsters Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix (on loan). None of them have really impressed as yet, but Lampard feels they all require time, saying:

“I think we have to look at people like Enzo and Mudryk and Noni and say they will need to be given time. All the younger players deserve that. It’s not easy to come into a team that isn’t winning.

“With Enzo, I’ve been really impressed with him as a player, his attitude to training, his attitude to games, his determination. There is something about him. He doesn’t speak the language much at all but he’s learning fast.”

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner concluded by saying:

“I’ve got a lot of faith that Enzo will be a big part of what happens in the future of this club. I feel for him a little bit. He’s had a massive move to the Premier League. He’s won the World Cup.

“He should be sitting back at the end of this season quite rightly putting his feet up and saying: ‘What a year.’ But in terms of how he can affect the future, I see him as being essential to the future.”

Fernandez has notably started all nine matches since Lampard returned to the Blues dugout as interim boss until the end of the season. However, they have won just one of those games while losing seven times.

Looking at Enzo Fernandez's Premier League stats for Chelsea this season

Enzo Fernandez was considered a vital part of Chelsea's starting XI under both Graham Potter and Frank Lampard. This has seen him rack up 16 Premier League appearances already and he is also expected to play their final two league matches of the season.

In those matches, Fernandez has recorded two assists while completing 89% of his passes and averaging 1.0 key passes per game. He has also averaged 4.9 successful duels, 2.6 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per match in the league.

While those aren't spectacular numbers, the Argentine has impressed on occasion with his passing range and ability to recycle possession. He will also be expected to improve in his first full season with Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see how he fits into their next manager's system.

