“He is getting to that age” - Pundit tips Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool and follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League

Clinton Morrison has advised Liverpool to cash in on Mohamed Salah this summer and expects him to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Mohamed Salah's future is uncertain as he has a year left on his contract at Anfield. The Egyptian superstar has been in red-hot form yet again this season with 24 goals and 13 assists in 38 games across competitions.

However, at 31, Salah isn't getting any younger and he's receiving interest from the Saudi Pro League. Liverpool turned down offers worth up to £150 million for their Premier League all-time top scorer last summer from Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi giants are expected to come back in for the 96-cap Egypt international this summer. They could reportedly be joined by Jorge Jesus' Al-Hilal whose big-money signing Neymar is dealing with injury issues.

Morrison feels Mohamed Salah's arrival in Saudi would help the league grow The former Crystal Palace striker told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"They are trying to make the Saudi league grow and having Salah there will go to another level. They have brought in the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar."

Morrison acknowledged the Anfield faithful's feelings regarding Salah's potential sale:

"No Liverpool fan or the new manager coming in would want to lose Salah. His numbers playing from the right-hand side are fantastic. His numbers are ridiculous. Will they be able to get a player who can replicate what Salah can do?"

However, Morrison thinks if Liverpool can get £100 million for a player with one year on his contract then a departure is likely:

"But he is getting to that age where if you get over £100million for him, I can see him leaving this summer."

Mohamed Salah joined the Reds from AS Roma in July 2017 for £34.3 million. He's become an Anfield hero, posting 210 goals and 88 assists in 343 games, winning eight major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

The SPL reportedly view signing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as more important than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in Saudi for over a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, joined Saudi giants Al-Nassr in January 2023 and transformed Saudi football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has put the Saudi Pro League on the map. High-profile names such as Neymar and Karim Benzema followed him to the Middle East.

The Real Madrid icon has rolled back the years in Saudi with 50 goals and 14 assists in 56 games. He's shone at KSU Stadium and helped the Saudi Pro League from a commercial perspective.

However, The Daily Mail reported in December that the Saudi Pro League viewed Mohamed Salah's acquisition as more important. They deem his acquisition as 'an even more important transfer than Cristiano Ronaldo'. This is because the Egypt captain is seen as an 'icon through the Arab world'.

Salah could lock horns with his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane if he joins Al-Hilal or Al-Ittihad. The former have been Mane's Al-Nassr's title rivals this season.

