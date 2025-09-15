“He has been getting away with murder for years” - Roy Keane slams Manchester United star after derby loss to City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has singled out defender Luke Shaw for blame after the Red Devils' humbling in the Manchester derby. Manchester City established their dominance in the derby this season with a convincing 3-0 win over their rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

Keane complained bitterly about Shaw's performance as he carried out his punditry duties for Sky Sports. The former midfielder called the experienced defender out over his failure to make a decisive tackle on Jeremy Doku in the build up to City's opener in the first half of the game.

"Shaw is an international footballer, so for him to get caught out like that... I think he has been getting away with murder for years at United. Always injured and never quite fit. We make excuses and then he gets a few games under his belt and he's making decisions like he doesn't even want to tackle anyone", he said via Daily Mail.

Fit-again Luke Shaw kept his place in the starting XI for the derby, playing alongside Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt in the back three for Ruben Amorim's side. The 30-year-old attempted just one tackle in the game and failed to win the ball from the tackle. He also won two of four duels and made five recoveries for his side.

Shaw found it difficult to keep up with Doku for the first goal as the Belgian winger skipped past him with ease to create the opener. He was also not strong enough to prevent Erling Haaland from scoring City's second, with the Norwegian holding him off to put the ball in the back of the net.

Manchester United woes continue in derby defeat

Manchester United's struggles continued as they suffered a 3-0 humbling at the hands of neighbours Manchester City in the Premier League. The Red Devils were handed a second defeat in four league games this season after Pep Guardiola's side turned on the style.

Despite being on a rough patch themselves, City did not have to do too much to win in front of their fans at the Etihad Stadium. Phil Foden headed home their opener in the 18th minute following excellent work and a cross from Jeremy Doku out wide.

Erling Haaland punished Manchester United further in the 53rd minute as he delicately chipped Altay Bayindir after latching onto a through ball from Doku. The Norway international added a third in the 68th minute with a precise finish on the break to hand his side all three points.

