"He is getting too involved with the other players" - Wayne Rooney pins blame on Chelsea star after 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Former player Wayne Rooney has criticized Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for his role in conceding against Arsenal in their 1-0 defeat at the Emirates. The Premier League game was played on Sunday (March 16).

Ad

The Blues failed to come away with any points from their trip to north London this weekend. Mikel Merino scored the match-winner for the Gunners in the first half. Martin Odegaard produced a swerving ball from his corner set-piece in the 20th minute, which the Spanish midfielder headed home.

Rooney believes Sanchez is to blame for the goal, insisting that he was too focused on the group of players in the box. The 27-year-old keeper could be seen stepping off his line and interacting with the players before taking a step back, failing to save Merino's header.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day after the game, Rooney said (as quoted by Chelsea News):

“If you look at the goalkeeper, he is getting too involved with the other players. And he takes a backwards step which means he can’t get the elevation to stop the ball going in the back of the net."

The former Manchester United striker added:

Ad

"I think if he allows himself to and gives himself a bit of space then he’s front footed and potentially might save it.”

Robert Sanchez has made 23 Premier League starts for the Blues this season, conceding 28 goals and maintaining five clean sheets.

Wayne Rooney names Chelsea star who 'struggled' in 1-0 defeat against Arsenal

Wayne Rooney has called out another Chelsea star for his performance against Arsenal this weekend. The pundit believes Reece James struggled against the Gunners.

Ad

The English right-back started in midfield for the Blues at the Emirates and was subbed off after 82 minutes of action. Rooney insists that it was James' job to mark Declan Rice, and he was overwhelmed by his English counterpart.

Rooney said on the aforementioned program (via Chelsea News):

“Reece James had a job to do today and he was man marking Declan Rice and coming back from injury was very difficult today. I think he struggled with it. James is always thinking of Rice, he’s not even looking at the ball. Rice is very clever with his movement. James just followed Rice around everywhere. I felt it was a job too big for Reece James today.”

The Blues are fourth on the Premier League table, five points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest, while Manchester City lurk a point behind them in fifth. Chelsea will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the league on April 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback