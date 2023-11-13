“He is getting worse” - Agbonlahor accuses Arsenal star with no confidence of playing in ‘comfort zone’ 

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Arsenal star Kai Havertz is getting worse. The former English international also insisted that the German forward is lacking confidence.

Agbonlahor criticized Havertz for his poor showing in a 3-1 win against Burnley in the weekend and claimed that he slowed down Arsenal's attacks. He told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“There’s no confidence. He slows down attacks. He is playing in a comfort zone, and he is getting worse.”

Havertz joined Arsenal from London riavls Chelsea this summer in a deal worth £65 million. However, the German is yet to show any signs of living up to his massive price tag.

The former Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder has contributed with just one goal and one assist in 19 games across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side. However, the Gunners boss has kept his faith in the 24-year-old.

Prior to his move to the Emirates, Havertz spent three years on the books of Chelsea and failed to flourish at Stamford Bridge. He scored just 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games for the Blues.

Pundit suggests Arsenal star can't do anything right despite 3-1 Burnley win

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara also criticized Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz after the Gunners' 3-1 Premier League win against Burnley on Saturday. Addressing the midfielder's performances, O’Hara said (via HITC):

"Kai Havertz is really struggling to do anything in this Arsenal side. He got dragged after 59 minutes today. He just looks so off the pace.”

Havertz was handed a start by Mikel Arteta against Burnley in a midfield three but failed to impress before being substituted by Fabio Vieira after 58 minutes of action.

During the match, the German international managed just 31 touches of the ball and had a passing accuracy of just 77 per cent while playing one key pass. He won just one of his three ground duels and three of his seven attempted aerial duels.

Havertz was pretty poor in possession as he lost the ball eight times during the game. Despite his poor display, the Gunners managed to secure a 3-1 win with Leandro Trossard, William Saliba, and Oleksandr Zinchenko getting their names on the scoresheet.

Mikel Arteta's side find themselves third in the table with 27 points. They trail league leaders Manchester City by just one point and are level on points with second-placed Liverpool going into the international break.