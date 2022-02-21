“He is not getting any younger” – Mark Seagraves claims not even Cristiano Ronaldo could ‘lift’ Manchester United considering their poor form

Former Liverpool defender Mark Seagraves claimed that even striker Cristiano Ronaldo might struggle to lift Manchester United in the coming time.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus. Since then, the 37-year-old striker has scored 15 goals and made three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

United currently sit in fourth position in the Premier League. They are now set to face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday. However, Seagraves believes that even the five-time Ballon d’Or might struggle to lift spirits in the coming weeks, considering his age.

Speaking to NDTV Sports, Seagraves said:

"His record is absolutely fantastic (in Champions League) but he is not getting any younger. The way Manchester United have performed, the form they are in, not even Ronaldo could lift them to the heights they wanted to achieve."

Atletico Madrid told to be more offensive against Manchester United

Mark Seagraves also believes that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone might have to find more balance between his defense and attack. Like Manchester United, Atletico are also in a difficult position domestically as they sit in fifth position.

Seagraves believes that they should attack more often considering the recent dip in form. He said:

"Well, we've lauded him (Simeone) for his defensive qualities. Football, as much as we don't think it, is based on defending. If you've got good players, you're in there for winning titles. I think he has been too defensive at times. But this dip (in form) might've made them realise that it's not necessarily all about defending, you still have to go forward. He has got to get that balance right.”

Simeone’s men will come into the first leg with a 3-0 victory over Osasuna under their belts. Luis Suarez scored from near the halfway line with his left foot, with goals from Joao Felix and Angel Correa completing the rout.

Seagraves claimed that Atletico have a slight advantage over United as the first leg will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. He said:

"With the advantage of playing at home against an inconsistent, or be it a very talented United team, they (Atletico Madrid) have the edge. But it's going to be tight.”

Ronaldo has scored 25 times and has put up nine assists in 35 matches against Simeone’s team. The Portuguese has not scored more goals against any other team except Sevilla (27), and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

