“He could give Spurs similar strength in depth to Liverpool” – Paul Robinson urges Tottenham to beat Arsenal in race for ‘massive signing’ 

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged the Lilywhites to beat Arsenal for the signature of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus is widely expected to leave City at the end of the season with his current deal expiring in 2023.

As per The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta's side have been chasing the Brazil international with Tottenham Hotspur also set to compete for the striker.

Meanwhile, Robinson has claimed that Jesus would be a perfect addition to Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

The former England goalkeeper has insisted that Jesus' ability to play either as a No. 9 or out wide makes him a brilliant addition to Tottenham.

Gabriel Jesus tells ESPN: "My future is still uncertain. I have already expressed my desire to Man City people and to my agent. I have in my head very clear what I want".

He has further suggested that the Brazilian's arrival at Spurs would make their depth as good as Liverpool's. Robinson told Football Insider:

“Jesus would make a lot of sense for Spurs. He can play wide and central. If Harry Kane is unavailable the load is going to have to be shared. He can’t play every single game. A player of Jesus’ ilk would be perfect."

He added:

“Would Jesus be happy to come in and rotate with Kane, Son [Heung-min] and [Dejan] Kulusevski? He could give Spurs similar strength in depth to Liverpool."

Robinson has suggested that it would be a no-brainer for Jesus to choose Spurs over Arsenal right now. This is because Spurs have Champions League football, better facilities and also a better manager. He added:

“It would be a massive signing for Spurs. It would be a statement. I would like to see him in a Spurs shirt. If Arsenal and Spurs are competing for the same player right now there is only one winner. When you consider facilities, manager and Champions League they are poles apart.”

Should Gabriel Jesus choose Tottenham Hotspur over Arsenal?

Tottenham Hotspur hold two crucial advantages over Arsenal and those are Champions League football and the presence of Conte.

However, Jesus could still fancy a move to the Emirates. He already knows Mikel Arteta quite well from the Spaniar's time as assistant manager at Manchester City.

Jesus could also be the main man in attack if he moves to Arsenal. This won't be the case at Spurs, who already have Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min as two superstars up front.

Jesus has a big decision to make if he has to choose between the two North London clubs. It is perhaps not as straight-forward as Robinson believes.

Edited by Aditya Singh