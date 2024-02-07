“He would give the team character” - Emmanuel Petit backs legendary duo to fix ‘broken’ Chelsea after replacing Pochettino

Former Chelsea player Emmanuel Petit believes club legends Jose Mourinho and John Terry could fix the Blues. Chelsea, under Mauricio Pochettino, are experiencing yet another stuttering season.

Petit reckons that former Premier League winning boss Mourinho and Champions League-winning captain Terry returning could save the club. He said (via Metro):

"I’ve seen the speculation that Mourinho could come in with John Terry as his assistant. When you think about it, it could be something interesting. He would give the team character and personality."

Petit added:

"At the moment, they are a broken team, and he could be the man to come in and fix it. I actually think they need a manager who will have a proper vision of what needs to be done with the players that are there."

The former Chelsea man concluded:

"They have to stop buying players and looking at how they can develop what they have there already. Chelsea need to develop an identity because, at the moment, they don’t have one."

Chelsea lost both their games last week, conceding four times in each game. They lost 4-1 to Liverpool at Anfield before losing 4-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home at the weekend.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino assumes responsibility for Wolves defeat

Post the Blues' 4-2 loss at Stamford Bridge, fans booed the players. Some fans even called for the return of out-of-job coach Jose Mourinho. The defeat has left Chelsea in 11th place in the league with 31 points after 23 games.

Pochettino admitted that his side weren't good enough on the day as he assumed responsibility for the defeat (via Guardian):

“We are not good enough (today). Myself, also. I’m responsible for this ­situation.

"What we showed today was not good enough. We didn’t manage the ­situa­tion properly, and, of course, no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We’re all responsible."

Chelsea's next game is against Aston Villa on February 7, a rematch in the fourth round of the FA Cup.