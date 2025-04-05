"He hasn't given it" -Liverpool-bound Giorgi Mamardashvili reveals bet he had with Vinicius about saving penalty vs Real Madrid

Valencia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has revealed that he placed a bet of 50 Euros with Real Madrid's winger, Vinicius before saving the Brazilian's 13th minute penalty. He added that Vinicius hasn't fulfilled their bet, having saved the spot-kick.
This comes after Valencia secured a 2-1 win over Madrid in the La Liga on Saturday, April 5. During the game, Kylian Mbappe was fouled by Cesar Tarrega, leading to a penalty in favor of Los Blancos. However, Vinicius’ spot-kick was firmly saved by Mamardashvili in the 13th minute.
Valencia (15’) were the first to open the scoring through Mouctar Diakhaby's header following a cross from Andre Almeida. Real Madrid responded through Vinicius after being set up by Jude Bellingham in the 50th minute.
At the tail end of the game (90+5’), Hugo Duro headed Valencia's winning goal into the net following a pass from Rafa Mir. In an interview after the game, Valencia's Mamardashvili revealed that Vinicius hasn't fulfilled the bet. He told El Chiringuito (via Fabrizio Romano):
"I bet €50 with Vinicius that the penalty will be stopped...…he hasn't given it to me."
Mamardashvili was one of the masterminds behind the win against Madrid, and he received a rating of 8.5/10 (via Sofascore). The Georgian goalkeeper is also set to join Liverpool at the end of the season.
"I wanted to give him some confidence" - Real Madrid's manager on Vinicius's penalty incident against Valencia
Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that he wanted to boost Vinicius's confidence by allowing him to take the spot-kick against Valencia. This comes after the Italian was criticized online for allowing the Brazilian to take the penalty ahead of Mbappe.
He said (via Madrid Xtra):
"Penalties? It's been a difficult season, Bellingham missed, Mbappé missed, Vinicius missed... I wanted to give him some confidence."
Despite the penalty incident, Vinicius remains a key player for Los Blancos for the remainder of the season. In 42 games, the Brazilian has netted 19 goals and provided 13 assists. Real Madrid are ranked second in the La Liga standings with 63 points from 30 games.