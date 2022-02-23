"He has given them solidity, teamwork, commitment" - Diego Simeone says Manchester United look like a world-class team after Ralf Rangnick's arrival

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has praised the impact that Ralf Rangnick has had on the Manchester United squad since his arrival. The German tactician replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year on an interim basis.

Simeone stated that Rangnick has transformed the Red Devils, who now look like the Manchester United of the past. Speaking to the press ahead of his side's Round of 16 clash against the English giants, Simeone said:

"In their last 14 [league] games, if I'm not mistaken, they have only lost one. Since [Rangnick] arrived he has given them solidity, teamwork, commitment. They now look like the team that Manchester [United] have always been. They are intense, dynamic, brave in attack. It will be a difficult game."

Atletico Madrid host Manchester United in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League on Wednesday. The reigning La Liga champions had a difficult group phase, which included three defeats. They finished second to Liverpool in their group on just seven points.

It is also worth mentioning that Los Rojiblancos are not having the best of times in La Liga. Diego Simeone's side are currently fifth in the standings. They even had a four-match losing run in the month of December.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, had a much better time in the group stages. They topped their Champions League group, which comprised of Atalanta, Villarreal, and BSC Young Boys. Ralf Rangnick's side amassed 11 points from their six matches and only lost once.

Manchester United have momentum heading into their Champions League clash

Manchester United have found some good form in the Premier League ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils secured a dramatic 4-2 win over rivals Leeds United at the weekend. They had one of their better attacking performances against the Whites. Goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Anthony Elanga secured all three points at Elland Road.

This was Manchester United's second consecutive win in the Premier League following their 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

Similar to Atletico Madrid, the Manchester giants are also in the race to secure a top-four berth in the league. However, unlike Diego Simeone's side, the Red Devils are currently fourth in the standings, having amassed 46 points from 26 matches.

Ralf Rangnick's side are currently four points clear of West Ham United and Arsenal, who are fifth and sixth, respectively. However, the Gunners have three games in hand over them.

