“He should go to fashion week instead” - Pundit launches astonishing attack on ‘clown’ Neymar and urges PSG to fire him

French pundit Daniel Riolo has criticized Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. following PSG's UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid. The Parisian giants suffered a 3-2 aggregate loss on Wednesday and are now out of Europe's premier club competition.

Following the defeat, Riolo slammed Neymar, claiming he is not focused on football and does not have a future at PSG. He told RMC:

"Sport at the highest level is about humility and mental strength. PSG prepare by going to Fashion Week & on TikTok."

“Neymar is a clown. Neymar needs to be fired. He is no longer a footballer. He should go to fashion week instead. In July there are the world poker championships, I will take him with me, that’s what he is good for.”

Paris Saint-Germain exited the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage despite having a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Mauricio Pochettino's side took the lead on Wednesday night through Kylian Mbappe in the 39th minute. It is worth mentioning that the assist for the goal was provided by Neymar. The Brazilian superstar found Mbappe with an inch-perfect first-time pass from his own half.

However, a 17-minute second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema turned the tie in Real Madrid's favor as they progressed to the quarterfinals.

An exit from the Champions League would mean that the 2021-22 season has been a failure for PSG despite them comfortably leading the Ligue 1 standings. The Parisian giants were also knocked out of the Coupe de France at the hands of OGC Nice in the Round of 16 stage.

This could also be the end of the road for manager Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss will find it hard to keep hold of his job beyond the current season.

Neymar has struggled to find consistent form for PSG this season

Neymar is currently having an underwhelming season. The forward suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of action for around three months.

Whenever he has played, the former Barcelona star has failed to positively impact the proceedings. He has contributed just four goals and four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

PSG will now return to Ligue 1 action with a home game against Bordeaux on Sunday.

