"He could go to any top six squad" – Darren Bent claims Liverpool target could start for any of the top Premier League sides

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has stated that Chelsea star Mason Mount, who has been linked with Liverpool, is good enough to start for any of the top six Premier League clubs.

Mount, 24, has emerged as a hot topic of speculation since the turn of the year as he is in a contract standoff with his boyhood club. Despite the Blues offering him a new deal, he has rejected the terms as he is keen to see his £80,000-per-week wage tripled, as per the Daily Mail.

A right-footed creative midfielder adept at operating in multiple roles, the 36-cap England international has popped up as a transfer target for Liverpool of late. The Reds have already held positive talks over a potential summer transfer for the midfielder, according to GOAL.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent shared his thoughts on Mount's future amid a host of links from Liverpool and Manchester United. He said:

"I think he could start for Liverpool. He's got legs, he works hard, doesn't shirk it. Newcastle United, he could start. I think he could potentially start for Manchester United maybe, alongside Casemiro and Bruno [Fernandes]. I think he could go to any top six squad but the definite for me is Liverpool. They could definitely start him."

Should Mount join Jurgen Klopp's side from Chelsea this summer, he would be an immediate first-team starter for them. Jordan Henderson is considered to be past his best, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to depart the club when their contracts end this summer.

Mount, who has been with the Blues since the age of six, has scored 33 goals and laid out 37 assists in 192 matches for the West London outfit.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL New Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard says Mason Mount is a "huge player" for the club after promising a "clean slate" for the whole squad New Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard says Mason Mount is a "huge player" for the club after promising a "clean slate" for the whole squad 🔵 https://t.co/8CPV8h55Ih

Wolves likely to accept £50 million bid for 24-year-old Liverpool-linked star: Reports

According to Football Insider, Wolverhampton Wanderers are prepared to offload Matheus Nunes this summer despite removing his £44 million release clause. The West Midlands outfit are expected to accept a £50 million offer as they are keen to remain realistic about their chances of holding on to the Portuguese midfielder.

Meanwhile, the Reds are still pushing to sign the former Estoril man after failing to sign him last summer. They are big admirers of the player, who was named in the 2022 Primeira Liga Team of the Year.

Nunes, 24, joined Julen Lopetegui's side from Sporting CP for a club-record £38 million last summer. He has registered just one assist in 2073 first-team minutes this campaign, spread across 30 matches.

