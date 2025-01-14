"He should go with Walker", "Shadow of himself" - Fans slam Manchester City star for showing in 2-2 Brentford draw

Fans have taken to social media to slam Manchester City midfielder Gundogan for his performance against Brentford. The Cityzens visited the Gtech Community Stadium, where they played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 14.

It took until the 66th minute for the first goal to count. Phil Foden was at the end of a perfect cross from Kevin de Bruyne to score the opener. The 24-year-old also showed up in the right place at the right time to pounce on a loose ball and score their second goal to make it 2-0 in the 78th minute.

However, Manchester City threw their lead away soon after. Ilkay Gundogan came on in the 76th minute for Mateo Kovacic, who had, prior to that point, held down the midfield, making interceptions and creating chances. Everything fell apart from the 82nd minute, when Yoane Wissa scored Brentford's first goal. Then, in 90+2', Christian Norgaard made it 2-2.

After the match, fans criticized Gundogan's performance. The 34-year-old midfielder did not have the energy to control the midfield. He misplaced two passes and managed just 11 touches of the ball in 14 minutes. Here are some of the fans' reactions to his performance:

"Gundo should go with Walker please," a fan said.

"That Kovacic-Gundo substitute killed us! Gundo is a shadow of himself," another fan wrote.

"Every time Gundo steps onto the pitch we fall apart [upside down smile emoji]" another fan noted.

"Need a midfielder asap. Gundo comes on and looks half asleep." another complained.

"There's something about Gundo coming on and us conceding/losing" a fan wrote.

"Idk why pep keeps bringing Gundo bro," another fan added.

"Bringing on washed gundo [you know some things] are just brought on to ourselves" another complained.

Pep Guardiola disappointed with Manchester City draw against Brentford

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the press after Manchester City threw away two points by conceding two goals in 10 minutes. If they had won the match, it would have cemented their third Premier League win in a row, but they stumbled at the end.

After the game, Guardiola said:

"We are disappointed because at 2-0 up, we didn’t manage [the game] very good. At the end, they make a lot of plays in the box and we are not strong there because of the absences that we have."

"Unfortunately, we could not close the game … but today we didn’t make the right decisions in the final third to close the game and in the end, we take the point.”

The Manchester City manager was seen animatedly reacting towards goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and defender Josko Gvardiol after the game had ended. Currently, the Cityzens sit in sixth place, outside the top European spots.

