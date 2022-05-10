"He has to go that way" - Christian Karembeu explains what must be done to make Lionel Messi succeed at PSG

It is no secret that Lionel Messi's start to life at PSG has produced more questions than answers, with the Argentine struggling to settle in France. Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu has explained what needs to be done to help the Argentine thrive at the Parc des Princes.

According to the Frenchman, Messi will succeed in Paris if he is entrusted with the role of leading the team, just as he did during his time with Barcelona.

GOAL @goal A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball 😦 https://t.co/icRKSgGOwN

"If PSG let him lead, guide, and take care of the group they will always win, but they have to let him be the Leader," Karembeu said during an interview with Spanish publication AS.

He added:

"Messi has to be the leader to highlight his game. We have seen him for 20 years at Barcelona being like this, so we cannot change him. He has to go that way, where he is the technical and group leader."

Lionel Messi served as Barcelona's captain prior to leaving for PSG last summer. The Argentine picked up the armband following Andres Iniesta's departure in 2018 and wore it for three years before leaving it for Sergio Busquets.

Christian Karembeu has suggested that the attacker should be given a similar role at the Parc des Princes in a bid to solidify his leadership presence.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Goals + assists for PSG in 2021/22



Kylian Mbappe - 25 (in 23 apps)

Lionel Messi + Neymar - 16 (in 30 apps)



No question who has been the star attraction in Paris this season... Goals + assists for PSG in 2021/22Kylian Mbappe - 25 (in 23 apps)Lionel Messi + Neymar - 16 (in 30 apps)No question who has been the star attraction in Paris this season... 📊 Goals + assists for PSG in 2021/22Kylian Mbappe - 25 (in 23 apps)Lionel Messi + Neymar - 16 (in 30 apps)🗼 No question who has been the star attraction in Paris this season... https://t.co/PGy4LHg2u1

"He has to be the captain because he knows his role perfectly," the former Real Madrid midfielder continued. "Messi is magic and we have to stop judging him because we know that when he touches the ball, there is always something."

The attacker has been a mere shadow of himself in front of goal this term

What's next for Lionel Messi and PSG?

Lionel Messi and PSG have very little to play for in the remainder of the season. They've already won the Ligue 1 title and have just two games left to conclude the campaign. It will see them take Montpellier and Metz across the next two weeks.

Messi will almost certainly remain at the Parc des Princes next season to honor the remaining one year on his contract with the Parisians. So far this season, the Argentine has bagged nine goals and 13 assists to his name in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Edited by Diptanil Roy